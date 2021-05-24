Police blotter: Two fires reported; two PFMA complaints

Clifton Blake Claspill, 36, of Butte was in jail Sunday morning for misdemeanor partner or family assault.

Officers were called to a disturbance at 8:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Farrell Street. One of the officers talked to Claspill, who stated he got home from work, went to bed and the victim woke him up and they got in a shouting match.

The victim stated she and Claspill got into an argument about their infant child and he allegedly slapped her face and put his hand over her mouth. The redness in her face was consistent with her story.

