Police blotter: Two fires reported; two PFMA complaints

Butte police reports
Friday fires
- A call came in at 7:30 Friday morning about smoke coming from the Gold Hill Lutheran Church, 934 Placer. When Butte firefighters arrived, they found the fire was in the basement of the church. It was put out and is still under the investigation
- Firefighters were again called out at 11:43 a.m. Friday. This time the call was to 833 Hornet St. The residents were out of the house. Firefighters again out the fire and it, too, remains under investigation.
Felony PFMA
Early Saturday afternoon found Butte police in the 2200 block of Massachusetts investigating a disturbance.
The female victim stated she got into an argument with Stephen Edward Denty, 39, of Missoula. The woman, a witness and Denty had all been drinking.
She told officers Denty had choked her and at one point, she stopped breathing. He also reportedly put his hand over her mouth.
Denty was jailed for felony partner or family member assault (strangulation), misdemeanor partner or family member assault, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and misdemeanor obstructing a police officer.
Sunday misdemeanor
Clifton Blake Claspill, 36, of Butte was in jail Sunday morning for misdemeanor partner or family assault.
Officers were called to a disturbance at 8:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Farrell Street. One of the officers talked to Claspill, who stated he got home from work, went to bed and the victim woke him up and they got in a shouting match.
The victim stated she and Claspill got into an argument about their infant child and he allegedly slapped her face and put his hand over her mouth. The redness in her face was consistent with her story.