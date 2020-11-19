Police blotter: Two felony burglary arrests; women kicked; car break-in; 'friend' takes car

Butte police reports

Felony burglaries

Two Butte people, Dustin Colby Milstid, 28, and Jenelle Mae Cherne, 32 were arrested Wednesday for felony burglary in separate incidents and both were transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Police officers were dispatched to Sentry Storage on Paxson Avenue at 8:30 a.m. to investigate suspicious activity.

The complainant told officers that when he got to the facility’s office, Milstid was inside. A crowbar was found outside the office window, which had been forced open.

In addition, a shopping cart was nearby with various possibly stolen items. None of the storage units had been broken into. Officers are trying to determine if any of the items in the cart have been reported stolen.

In a separate incident at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 1800 block of South Arizona Street on a report of a woman who had broken into a home.

The complainant told officers that when he arrived at the residence, the front door had been forcibly opened and Cherne was inside and that she had also broken into a locked garage.

Shady roommate