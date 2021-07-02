 Skip to main content
Police blotter: Trouble in two places, pedaling while wanted, drugs and warrants, syringes and meth
Police blotter: Trouble in two places, pedaling while wanted, drugs and warrants, syringes and meth

Police reports:

Trouble in two places

A Butte man caused a disturbance at the Silver House in Butte on Wednesday before causing more trouble at his apartment at the Leggat Hotel, police say.

Officers say 23-year-old Blake Berrington allegedly damaged the interior of his apartment and then climbed through a window into another apartment at the complex. After being arrested, he kicked an officer and attempted to head butt the same officer while at the detention center.

He was booked for assault on a peace officer, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Pedaling while wanted

Police saw 47-year-old Brandon Wilder of Butte riding a bicycle near Main and Buffalo late Wednesday afternoon and knew he was wanted. They arrested him on a $50,000 warrant out of District Court and took him to jail.

Drugs and warrants

Officers with Montana Parole and Probation stopped William Berreth, 44, of Butte, in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue late Wednesday night and searched him. Police say he had a baggie of meth on him so he was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs. He also had outstanding warrants from Flathead, Jefferson and Anaconda-Deer Lodge counties.

Syringes and meth

Probation officers detained 44-year-old Michael Kelly of Butte around 11 p.m. Wednesday because he had two syringes and some baggies of suspected methamphetamine. He was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

