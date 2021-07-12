Police blotter: Tires slashed; gun fired; Park Street fight; PFMA; sleeping at business; abuse report

Samuel Robert Medina, 44, of Butte was arrested for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

The assault allegedly took place on West Gold Street while several children were in the house.

Medina denied the allegations. It was noted that the woman had facial injuries.

Sleeping woman

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana, regarding a woman, Sundee Cunningham, 47, of Butte sleeping in the grass just above the casino.

Officers told her to move on out. Cunningham seemed to heed their advice but just 30 minutes later, she was back, this time sleeping in the lot.

She was given several opportunities to leave, but refused and was arrested for misdemeanor failure to disperse.

Report of abuse

A report came in Friday night about a man hitting a woman inside a car while driving from Paxson to Dewey Boulevard at a high rate of speed (about 55 miles per hour).

When officers caught up to them, no one was in the truck. They were later seen walking out of a yard.