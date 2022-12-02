Police blotter: Thrown to the ground; negligent arson

Thrown to the ground

Police were called to a disturbance at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Woolman Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman with her head bleeding.

She reported that Brock Sebastian LaPier, 25, of Butte had thrown her to the ground, causing her to hit her head. He was arrested for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Negligent arson

On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a vacant residence in the 800 block of Placer Street where it was believed someone was inside.

There they found Brandon Burt, 29, of Butte, with ash all over his face and hands. To keep warm, he had a fire going in the house. He was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of criminal trespass to property and negligent arson.

Aggravated DUI

Madison Rae McKernan, 19, of Butte was booked into the jail at 2:30 a.m. Thursday for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.

McKernan was reportedly driving outside Walmart when she hit a big pile of snow that had been plowed in the parking lot. According to the police report, her car was damaged and she did not remember hitting the snow pile. She failed sobriety maneuvers and a Breathalyzer showed she had been driving twice over the legal limit.

Three felonies

At 10 p.m. Thursday night, Brandon Lane Collier, 32, of Butte was arrested on three felony burglary offenses.

Collier allegedly broke into three garages in the 1700 block of Florence Avenue 1500 block of Phillips Avenue, and the 1700 block of Harrison Avenue.

Further reports

—A 2017 Chrysler 300 was stolen while parked behind Goodwill, 3703 Harrison Ave.

—A utility trailer that was parked behind the Richest Hill Casino, 22 W. Galena St., was stolen.

—A generator was stolen from a garage in the 2300 block of Grand Avenue.

—Items were taken from a home under construction on Bennet Street.

—A car’s tires were slashed while parked at the Silver Bow Homes.

—It was reported that a battery in a camp trailer parked in the 1000 block of Emma Street was stolen.

—Someone threw a Dairy Queen blizzard at a vehicle in the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue and broke its mirror.

—An unlocked truck in the 2500 block Harrison Avenue is missing tools, two batteries, one charger and a grinder.

—Medication was reported stolen from a Montana Tech dorm room.

—Three pistols were taken from a home in the 700 block of South Dakota Street.