Police blotter: Throwing trash in streets; jail visitor arrested on outstanding warrants; arrest after bar fight

Butte police reports

Taking out the trash

A call came in at around 1 a.m. Monday about a man in a dumpster throwing trash out onto the street in the 2000 block of Garrison.

When officers arrived, they found Michael Vincent Allen Berg, 28, of Butte throwing golf balls down the street, along with some trash.

Officers had allegedly dealt with Berg earlier in the evening but this time, when he reportedly started making threatening statements to them, it was decided he would go to jail for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and littering.

Bad decision

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Starlin Rose Raasakka, 20, of Butte went to the Butte Detention Center to visit an inmate.

Unfortunately for her, it turned out she had warrants out for her arrest for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault and an out-of-jurisdiction warrant. She was then handcuffed and jailed.

Felony counts

At 6 p.m. Saturday, Bryson Michael Lundquist, 18, of Butte was arrested in the 2800 block of Kossuth for two felony counts of non-residence burglary, and the misdemeanor offenses of theft and criminal mischief.

He was jailed on a $51,000 bond.

Off to jail

Ian Andrew Heidt, 32, of Butte was arrested at about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Pine for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Arrest warrants

Heather Marie Taylor, 34, of Butte reported some vandalism in the 1800 block of Gaylord at about 9:30 Friday night. Turns out Taylor had warrants out for her arrest for the felony offenses of criminal contempt, probation violation and possession of dangerous drugs, and the misdemeanor offense of resisting arrest. She, too, went to jail.

Uncooperative man

On Friday night, at around 11:30 p.m., two men were outside Maloney’s Bar arguing. When officers arrived the two men had just headed in opposite directions. An officer allegedly tried to talk to one of the men, Steven Whitcomb Foster, 33, of Butte, but he reportedly was not in a cooperative mood.

In fact, Foster had allegedly completely ignored the officer and his efforts to talk to him. He reportedly would not give out his name, either.

He was arrested for misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer.

