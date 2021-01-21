Police blotter: Three jailed for assault; speakers, amplifier stolen; stolen items found at pawn shop

Butte police reports
Jailed for assaults
- At 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to a residence in the 1600 block of Elm Street to investigate a reported disturbance that happened at a different location. The victim told officers that she was assaulted by Collin Jacob Spinks, 27, of Butte following an argument. She stated that when she tried to leave the residence, Spinks grabbed her and tore her sweatshirt while also trying to take her keys. He then allegedly hit her in the mouth and buttocks area. While she was calling 911, he grabbed her phone, threw it, and then left the residence. Officers returned when Spinks later showed up at the Elm Street residence. He was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center where he was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault and tampering with a communication device.
- At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Seth Zachary Holman was at the Butte Law Enforcement Center to be served with a temporary restraining order. Once Holman was served with the order, he was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center on an outstanding partner or family member assault warrant. The incident took place on Nov. 16, 2020.
- Late Wednesday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Mercury Street to investigate an assault. The complainant claimed she had been assaulted by Kaleb Michael Kaufman, 27, of Butte, with whom she had a restraining order against. The two reportedly got into an argument and he struck her in the face. She then fled to a friend’s house and called 911. Kaufman was located at a residence in the 900 block of South Washington Street and taken into custody and jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault and violation of a protection order.
Speakers taken
Officers responded to Main and Copper at around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Speakers and an amplifier, valued at $900, were taken from a vehicle. The thief entered via a partially opened window. Officers are checking video footage from that area.
Business break-in
Several items recently taken from the Petunia Factory, 1729 Yale Ave., showed up at a local pawnshop. The police have a suspect.