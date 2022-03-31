Police blotter: Three involved in disturbance; wallet stolen; vehicle hits fence; employees harassed; dirt bike stolen

Butte police reports

Trio taken to jail

Three Butte people were arrested following a disturbance Wednesday night in the 1900 block of Phillips Avenue.

Sierra Lynn Roy, 25, and Brittany Nichole Johnson, 28, were the two parties involved in the disturbance and according to the police report, they didn’t stop when officers arrived. While the two women were being arrested, Trevon William Adam, 32, decided to intervene and caused an additional disturbance.

When officers tried to arrest Adam, he attempted to flee but was quickly handcuffed.

Roy and Johnson were both jailed for misdemeanor disorderly conduct. As for Adam, he was jailed for felony probation violation and the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer.

Tires slashed

Two tires were slashed Wednesday morning on a vehicle parked at the Park View Apartments, 2825 Farragut Ave.

Wallet stolen

Late Wednesday morning, a wallet was taken from an unlocked car parked at the Days Inn, 2700 Harrison Ave.

Fence hit

On Wednesday afternoon it was reported that a residential fence in the 800 block of South Main Street was hit by an unknown vehicle.

Vandalism

Vandalism was reported early Wednesday night in the 2800 block of Locust Street. A more detailed report is coming.

Kicked out

It was reported late Wednesday night that a man was harassing employees at a business in the 3700 block of Harrison Avenue. He was kicked out.

Dirt bike stolen

Sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, a Yamaha 450 dirt bike was taken from the back yard of a residence in the 1200 block of West Quartz Street.

