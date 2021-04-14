 Skip to main content
Police blotter: Threatening manager at Walmart; search turns up meth; wanted on warrant
Police blotter: Threatening manager at Walmart; search turns up meth; wanted on warrant

Michael Wayne Kendrick II

Michael Kendrick

Police reports:

Threatening manager at Walmart

Police say a Butte man left Walmart with more than $1,000 worth of merchandise he didn’t pay for Tuesday night and threatened a store risk manager when confronted.

Officers say the store provided a photo of the man and probation and parole officers determined it was 34-year-old Michael Wayne Kendrick II.

He had a GPS monitor on his ankle and based on information it provided, police tracked Kendrick down at the Leonard Apartments on West Granite Street. He was arrested on a complaint of felony robbery, which carries a maximum 40-year prison term if formally charged by prosecutors.

Search turns up meth

Robert Lee Reich, 24, of Butte was arrested last Thursday when police and probation officers found suspected methamphetamine during a search of a residence in the 300 block of South Jackson Street.

He was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and possession with intent to distribute and for misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs. He was still in jail as of Wednesday morning.

Wanted on warrant

A man who walked into the Butte Law Enforcement Center on Monday was wanted on an outstanding warrant for felony possession of dangerous drugs.

Officers promptly arrested 30-year-old Chance Allen Chambers of Butte on the warrant and took him across the street to jail.

