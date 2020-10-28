Police blotter: Threatened with gun; idling truck stolen; woman drives off with BMW; backpack stolen; house egged

Butte police reports
Man with a gun
Carl Edward Guillozet, 57, of Butte was in possession of a firearm when he was arrested at 9 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of felony assault with a weapon.
Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Monroe where there was reportedly an ongoing disturbance between two men.
The complainant told officers that Guillozet had pointed a pistol at him and threatened him. Guillozet had left the scene but was walking in the area.
He was transported to the Butte Detention Center.
Truck gone
A man started up his 1997 Ford truck in the 800 block of 11th Street to warm it up at around 7 a.m. Monday. When he went back out it, the truck was gone. The case is under investigation.
BMW stolen
On Monday afternoon, a man was driving his 2006 BMW when he parked the car and ran into a business. When he came out, the car and its female passenger were gone. The vehicle was located near Chula. The man gave officers the passenger’s name and she was cited for theft of vehicle. Due to COVID-19, she was not arrested.
Backpack taken
Late Monday night, a woman parked her vehicle at Town Pump, 1370 Harrison Ave., and went in to buy some items. When she returned, her backpack had been taken from the vehicle. There is a video of the female suspect and officers are trying to identify her at this time.
House egged
Just before midnight Monday, someone egged a home in the 1100 block of Caledonia. There are no suspects.
Garage break-ins
- A garage at McGree Trucking, 200 Centennial Ave., was entered early Tuesday morning. A number of tools are missing.
- A garage located in the 100 block of Missoula Avenue was broken into Tuesday and several boxes were gone through. The owner is still doing an inventory on what all is missing.
Trash can fire
Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, fire personnel put out a trash can fire in the 2000 block of Farragut Avenue.
Flat-bed filched
It was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday that a flat-bed trailer in the 900 block of Iowa had been taken. There are no suspects.
Graffiti complaint
It was also reported Tuesday that someone sprayed graffiti on the outside of the old Irish Times, located on Main and Galena.
Camry theft
Someone took off with a 2005 Toyota Camry that was parked near the Mueller Apartments. The theft is still under investigation.
