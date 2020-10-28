Police blotter: Threatened with gun; idling truck stolen; woman drives off with BMW; backpack stolen; house egged

Butte police reports

Man with a gun

Carl Edward Guillozet, 57, of Butte was in possession of a firearm when he was arrested at 9 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of felony assault with a weapon.

Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Monroe where there was reportedly an ongoing disturbance between two men.

The complainant told officers that Guillozet had pointed a pistol at him and threatened him. Guillozet had left the scene but was walking in the area.

He was transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Truck gone

A man started up his 1997 Ford truck in the 800 block of 11th Street to warm it up at around 7 a.m. Monday. When he went back out it, the truck was gone. The case is under investigation.

BMW stolen