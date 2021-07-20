 Skip to main content
Police blotter: There you are, striking with pipe, outstanding warrants
Police blotter: There you are, striking with pipe, outstanding warrants

Police reports:

There you are 

A resident living in the 1300 block of Texas Avenue saw a man attempt to break into a truck. Once detected, the man, Bert Gerard Plaggemeyer, 49, homeless, took off and was last seen on Locust Street.

An officer saw him running in the 1900 block of Elm Street and pursued him on foot. He was hiding in the grass when the officer caught up to him.

Earlier that day, Plaggemeyer was suspected of breaking into a garage.

He was jailed for felony burglary attempt, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Striking with metal pipe

Misty Adkins Turville, 40, of Butte, was jailed Friday afternoon for felony assault with a weapon and possession of dangerous drugs, and for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

While under the influence of narcotics, Turville is alleged to have hit another woman with a metal pipe and tried to stab her in the 1400 block of Fourth Street. Following her arrest, suspected methamphetamine and syringes were found in her bag.

Outstanding warrants

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, an officer was out on another call in the 1600 block of “B” Street when he saw Brenden Lee White, 29, of Butte.

White had two outstanding criminal contempt warrants and was taken to jail.

