Police blotter: Swearing at staff, aggressive customer, face slapped

Swearing at staff

Rebecca Ann Rayburn-Cooper, 72, of Anaconda was arrested before 2 a.m. Monday for the misdemeanor offenses of failure to disperse and disorderly conduct.

She was reportedly asked to leave Motel 6 and refused. She was also allegedly swearing at staff.

Aggressive customer

Donald Lee Atkinson Jr., 40, of Butte was reportedly trying to buy alcohol at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., early Sunday night and the clerk refused him service as he appeared to be intoxicated. He was also allegedly being aggressive toward other customers.

He then allegedly tried to block employees and put his fists up in a fighting stance. The clerk told officers he feared for his safety.

Atkinson was jailed for misdemeanor simple assault.

Face slapped

Sean Curry O’Toole, 38, of Butte was booked into the jail at 8:30 a.m. Sunday for misdemeanor partner or family member assault with minor injuries.

A 43-year-old woman living in the 600 block of Travonia Street called 911 to report that O’Toole had slapped her on the face and had thrown items around the house.

Not wanted

At around 11 p.m. Friday, officers arrived in the 2700 block of Colusa to investigate a call about an unwanted man at a residence.

When officers arrived, Jacob Dean Niebel, 36, of Butte tried to jump out a bedroom window but an officer was waiting for him, so he shut the window, but eventually exited the home and was arrested for felony probation violation.

Door broken

Gary Allen Rundle, 51, of Butte was booked into the jail at 9 p.m. Friday for partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension).

Officers were called to a residence in the 1800 block of Banks, where a woman reported that Rundle had become so aggressive she locked herself in the bedroom. He then allegedly broke the bedroom door down.

Friday arrests

—On Friday afternoon, officers were in the 1900 block of Banks and arrested Ramona Charlotte Reilly, 56, of Butte for felony probation violation.

—Kaitlyn Marie Neumiller, 28, of Philipsburg was booked Friday morning on warrants for the felony offenses of motor vehicle theft and probation violation. She was arrested near Adams Avenue and South Park Place.

MHP arrest

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Beau Richard Powers, 28, of Butte on Saturday night for the miscellaneous offenses of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and speeding.

