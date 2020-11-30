Police blotter: Suspicious male; pair arrested; passed out; meth in purse; car break-ins

Butte police reports
Suspicious man
While out on patrol early Monday morning, officers were keeping a look out for a suspicious man reported near CVS Pharmacy, 1275 Harrison Ave.
When they stopped to question the male, they were able to identify him as Christian Katlin Dumaine, 31, of Butte.
Dumaine had several warrants for his arrest, including felony violation of release condition and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Butte Detention Center.
In addition, Dumaine has misdemeanor warrants for contempt and a warrant out of Powell County.
Pair arrested
At about 4:40 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Arizona and Mercury on a report of a man who was just threatened by a woman with an ax handle.
The alleged victim, Dale Lee Gifford, 62, of Butte, told police that Denise Jo Schaeffer, 56, of Butte chased after him with an ax handle. He stated she threatened to strike him with it and accused him of stealing her medication. He then pointed to a bench in the area where Schaeffer was sitting.
Schaeffer told officers that she believed Gifford stole her medication and that she has a restraining order keeping him away from her residence.
Both Gifford and Schaeffer were arrested — he for felony violation of a restraining order and she for felony assault.
Passed out
Alex Daniel Osier, 23, of Butte was found passed out in the lobby of the Leggat Apartments at 5 p.m. Friday, and it appeared he had urinated on the floor.
Osier has been banned from the property by the Butte Housing Authority and when an officer told him to leave, he tried to strike the officer.
He was arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property and felony assault on a police officer.
Meth found
While being booked on Thanksgiving Day on felony warrants for theft and burglary, Satchel Thereasa Gordon, 31, of Butte asked if an officer could get her keys from her purse.
While retrieving the keys, he also retrieved some methamphetamine that was also inside the purse.
Car break-ins
On the afternoon of Thanksgiving, an employee from the Butte Pre-Release called to say a man was attempting to break into cars.
When the employee tried to stop him, the man tried to attack him. He then left the area. Officers located the man, Robert Joseph McClenhan, 18, of Butte attempting to break into yet another car in the Park Street garage.
McClenhan resisted arrest, but was eventually secured, handcuffed and transported to the Butte Detention Center, where he was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest, two counts of criminal mischief, criminal trespass to vehicle, and simple assault.
Butte break-ins
- It was reported Wednesday morning that a truck parked in the 900 block of Lewisohn had its driver’s side window shattered sometime during the night. It is unknown what is missing.
- Also reported Wednesday, a storage unit at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Rampart Drive was broken into. The complex manager said the unit was his and it was where he stored his tools. Missing was a 2-foot by 3-foot tool box with various tools inside.
- On Wednesday night, someone shattered the driver’s side window of a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Caledonia Street,
- A truck window was broken out Thursday afternoon in the 2200 block of Argyle. Nothing seemed to be missing.
No charges
On Wednesday afternoon, a man living in the 1600 block of Lowell Street called police dispatch to say his girlfriend took his wallet and beat him up but he did not want to press charges.
Can’t locate
Police arrived in the 100 block of Elderberry Wednesday afternoon to investigate a disturbance between a woman and her boyfriend.
She told officers that the two got into an argument and the boyfriend left. He later came back to get some of his stuff. At this time, he shoved her and then left in his vehicle.
While in pursuit of the boyfriend, he got in a wreck on the highway. Leaving the vehicle, the man fled on foot but police were unable to locate him. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Truck taken
A man living in the 600 block of Travonia entered his residence late Wednesday afternoon and placed his wallet, keys and cigarettes on a chair.
He later went to get his cigarettes and noticed everything gone. He looked outside and his 2010 Toyota pickup was gone as well.
Under investigation
Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrived in the alley behind the Mueller Apartments to investigate an assault.
A woman told officers that her ex-boyfriend had climbed in her car and punched her several times in the face. The victim did have injuries to her face but refused treatment. The case is under investigation.
