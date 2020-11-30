Police blotter: Suspicious male; pair arrested; passed out; meth in purse; car break-ins

Both Gifford and Schaeffer were arrested — he for felony violation of a restraining order and she for felony assault.

Passed out

Alex Daniel Osier, 23, of Butte was found passed out in the lobby of the Leggat Apartments at 5 p.m. Friday, and it appeared he had urinated on the floor.

Osier has been banned from the property by the Butte Housing Authority and when an officer told him to leave, he tried to strike the officer.

He was arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property and felony assault on a police officer.

Meth found

While being booked on Thanksgiving Day on felony warrants for theft and burglary, Satchel Thereasa Gordon, 31, of Butte asked if an officer could get her keys from her purse.

While retrieving the keys, he also retrieved some methamphetamine that was also inside the purse.

Car break-ins

On the afternoon of Thanksgiving, an employee from the Butte Pre-Release called to say a man was attempting to break into cars.