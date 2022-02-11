Police blotter: Suspicious mail box activity; papers on porch set on fire; multiple thefts reported

Butte police reports

Suspicious activity

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, an officer on patrol in the 5000 block of Continental Drive saw a car pull over to a mail box. The two Butte men in the car, Michael David Morsette, 37, and Aaron Williams Evans, 39, saw the cop and quickly pulled away without any mail.

The officer then followed the two to a home in the 200 block of Lyndale Lane. Both men got out of the car, admitted they did not know who lived at the residence, but told the officer they were there to pick someone up. They just didn’t know who that “someone” was.

Both men had warrants out for their arrest and reportedly there was some mail in the backseat not addressed to either man.

Morsette was jailed for felony parole violation and misdemeanor theft. Evans, who had a warrant out for his arrest for the misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, was jailed for driving without a valid driver’s license, theft, no liability insurance in effect and failure to wear a seat belt.

Arrest warrants

While investigating another incident on Milky Way, an officer stopped Justin Barry Keele, 27, of Butte who had a warrant out for his arrest for misdemeanor sexual assault. He was taken to jail.

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Martin Joseph Mickowski, 30, of Butte, who had a misdemeanor Montana Highway Patrol warrant out of Butte Justice Court.

Aggravated DUI

Dennis James Albers, 65, of Oregon was arrested Wednesday by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.

Deliberately set

Early Thursday morning, someone put some papers on a porch in the 400 block of East Park Street, then set them on fire. The fire was quickly put out.

Tool boxes taken

It was discovered Thursday morning that two large tool boxes from a work truck were taken while parked at the Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Ave.

Thursday thefts

License plates were taken from a vehicle in the 900 block of South Montana Street.

It was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday that some packages were taken from a porch in the 1900 block of Phillips Avenue.

The owner of a van parked near the intersection of Montana and Bennett reported Thursday afternoon that the van had been broken to, and a radio and several valuable tools were taken.

At around 1 p.m. Thursday someone broke into a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Massachusetts and took a CD player. In the process, the dashboard was damaged.

Truck tribulations

A man living in the 100 block of Milky Way gave his truck to his friend to fix. It was reported early Thursday afternoon that not only wasn’t it fixed, it hadn’t been returned, either.

Not wanted

At around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, an employee reported that a man and woman had been kicked out of Walmart, 3901 Harrison Ave. Police were called to make sure they did not return.

‘Revving’ it up

Someone living in the vicinity of the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St., called at 1:20 a.m. Friday to complain about the noises. Apparently, someone parked outside the establishment kept “revving up” the engine. When police arrived, the “reveler” was gone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.