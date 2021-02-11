Police blotter: Suspected DUI; graffiti on church; waiting for jump start; apartment trashed

Butte police reports

Suspected DUI

A complaint came in at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday regarding a driver suspected of driving under the influence.

The driver, Tracy Kendall, 39, of Butte was seen by a complainant heading north on Harrison Avenue, then north on Main Street, and was reportedly swerving all over the road. He followed Kendall and told police officers she had parked her car in front of a Mullen Street residence.

An officer went to the residence and spoke with Kendall, who had just arrived home. She appeared to be highly intoxicated and was taken to the Butte Detention Center where she refused to take a Breathalyzer. She was jailed for misdemeanor DUI (refusal).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Church graffiti

Sometime early Wednesday morning, a person sprayed graffiti on the north side of St. Joseph’s Church.

Dispatch called

A person called police dispatch to report a suspicious car parked near the concession stand at Father Sheehan Park. It turns out the person was waiting for a friend to jump start his car.

Items thrown

It was reported Wednesday afternoon that someone entered a duplex apartment through a bedroom window in the 200 block of South Washington Street. Nothing appeared to be missing, but items had been thrown throughout the apartment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.