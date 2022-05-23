Police blotter: Struck in the head; indecent exposure; DUI with concealed handgun; trespass at mission

Butte police reports
Struck in the head
Jordan Lee Santos, 25, of Hamilton was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault following an incident that occurred just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Caledonia Street.
Santos allegedly struck a 24-year-old woman in the head during the disturbance.
Indecent exposure
Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Jordan Ellis Pederson, 30 and homeless, allegedly exposed himself to a female in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue.
He was arrested for misdemeanor indecent exposure.
Slapped and pushed
At around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, it is alleged that Jessica Marie Mead, 33, of Butte slapped and pushed a man during a disturbance in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
Mead was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.
Carrying a gun
David Lee Ball, 71, of Stevensville, was jailed at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.
According to the police report, Ball allegedly drove a vehicle to the Thriftway, 2610 Harrison Ave., while intoxicated. He was also allegedly carrying a concealed handgun.
Criminal trespass
Police were called to the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E Platinum St., at around 6:45 p.m. Friday, to investigate a disturbance.
Cheryl Marie Blackburn, 31 and homeless, was allegedly refusing to leave the premises after being asked several times to do so. She was jailed for misdemeanor criminal trespass.