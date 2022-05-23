 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Police blotter: Struck in the head; indecent exposure; DUI with concealed handgun; trespass at mission

  • 0
male hands in handcuffs

Butte police reports

Struck in the head

Jordan Lee Santos, 25, of Hamilton was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault following an incident that occurred just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Caledonia Street. 

Santos allegedly struck a 24-year-old woman in the head during the disturbance.

Indecent exposure

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Jordan Ellis Pederson, 30 and homeless, allegedly exposed himself to a female in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue.

He was arrested for misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Slapped and pushed

At around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, it is alleged that Jessica Marie Mead, 33, of Butte slapped and pushed a man during a disturbance in the 200 block of South Washington Street.

People are also reading…

Mead was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Carrying a gun

David Lee Ball, 71, of Stevensville, was jailed at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.

According to the police report, Ball allegedly drove a vehicle to the Thriftway, 2610 Harrison Ave., while intoxicated. He was also allegedly carrying a concealed handgun.

Criminal trespass

Police were called to the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E Platinum St., at around 6:45 p.m. Friday, to investigate a disturbance.

Cheryl Marie Blackburn, 31 and homeless, was allegedly refusing to leave the premises after being asked several times to do so. She was jailed for misdemeanor criminal trespass.

0 Comments
0
0
0
3
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe delivers baby formula to ease U.S. shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News