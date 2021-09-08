Police blotter: Stranger found on couch; crawling under cars, throwing rocks; multiple thefts in Butte; hit and run

Butte police reports

Man found on couch

Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, a woman living in the 800 block of South Main Street heard a noise and went to her living room to investigate. There she found a man, tall and slender with a bandaged right hand, sitting on her couch.

The woman did not know the man and told him to leave. Her adult son then woke up as well and got the man, who reportedly was under the influence, to leave. The man gained access through the front door.

Throwing rocks

On Sunday at 2:30 p.m., witnesses called dispatch to say a man was crawling under new vehicles at Denny Menholt Ford, 50 Ford Lane.

Those calls were quickly followed by more calls complaining that the man, Michael William Mallo Jr., 32, of Butte was now throwing rocks at the facility and the vehicles.

When police arrived, they found Mallo on the ground between two vehicles. He was arrested for felony criminal mischief and felony possession of dangerous drugs.

Mallo reportedly damaged at least one vehicle, a jeep, which had several gouges in it.