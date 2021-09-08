Police blotter: Stranger found on couch; crawling under cars, throwing rocks; multiple thefts in Butte; hit and run

Butte police reports
Man found on couch
Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, a woman living in the 800 block of South Main Street heard a noise and went to her living room to investigate. There she found a man, tall and slender with a bandaged right hand, sitting on her couch.
The woman did not know the man and told him to leave. Her adult son then woke up as well and got the man, who reportedly was under the influence, to leave. The man gained access through the front door.
Throwing rocks
On Sunday at 2:30 p.m., witnesses called dispatch to say a man was crawling under new vehicles at Denny Menholt Ford, 50 Ford Lane.
Those calls were quickly followed by more calls complaining that the man, Michael William Mallo Jr., 32, of Butte was now throwing rocks at the facility and the vehicles.
When police arrived, they found Mallo on the ground between two vehicles. He was arrested for felony criminal mischief and felony possession of dangerous drugs.
Mallo reportedly damaged at least one vehicle, a jeep, which had several gouges in it.
Off to jail
At around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were out on patrol when they stopped a car in the vicinity of the 1300 block of Garrison.
A passenger, Mary Celeste Gardipee, 36, of Butte had a warrant out for her arrest for felony criminal contempt. She was arrested and taken to jail.
Recent thefts
- On Friday night, a license plate was discovered missing from a vehicle parked on East Second Street.
- It was discovered Sunday morning that a purse was taken from an unlocked vehicle parked at the Holiday Inn Express, 2609 Harrison Ave. The purse was found near the parking lot curb, but the credit cards were missing. Police are checking the motel’s surveillance video to see if the thief can be identified.
- Home surveillance cameras show a woman with red hair taking flowers Monday from a porch in the 600 block of South Main Street not once, but twice. After the second time, the woman living at the residence filed a complaint. Officers located the red-haired lady and issued her a citation.
Friday night fight
A 15-year-old male was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Friday for fighting with a male 12-year-old. He must make an appearance in juvenile court.
Hit and run
Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, a man living in the 900 block of California Avenue heard loud noises and went out to investigate. His car had been struck on the rear driver’s side, as was his neighbor’s car. The case is under investigation.
Car stolen
It was reported at 3:45 p.m. Saturday that a silver 1999 Honda Accord was stolen while parked in the 1800 block of Wilson.
No sightings
Someone called dispatch at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to report a man with a rifle walking through a trailer court. When officers arrived, residents told them they didn’t see anything and officers couldn’t find anyone carrying a rifle in the area.