Police blotter: Strange behavior; arrest on warrants;

Butte police reports

Felony, misdemeanor

Scot Joseph Brown, 34, of Butte was jailed Thursday on outstanding warrants for felony forgery/counterfeit and misdemeanor forgery/counterfeit.

Acting strange

Late on Aug. 13, officers received a call about a woman who was acting strange at the intersection of Main and Iron.

Sundee Lee Cunningham, 47, of Butte reportedly was given money from a person in a Lexus and she then allegedly started hitting the vehicle and calling the passengers names. She then attempted to get into the vehicle.

She was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Several offenses

On the afternoon of Aug. 13, David William Parnell, 40, of Butte was arrested on two outstanding misdemeanor criminal contempt warrants.

Parnell was also jailed for felony violation of release conditions and the following misdemeanor offenses — issuing a bad check, buy/possess stolen property, deceptive practices (credit card), and possession of drug paraphernalia (meth pipe).

