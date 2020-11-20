Police blotter: Stolen vehicle recovered; sixth DUI; disappearing nails

Butte police reports

Vehicle recovered

During a routine patrol at 3:20 a.m. Friday, an officer in the 2900 block of Locust Street noticed a vehicle parked outside a residence with its door open and the taillights on.

Because of the recent increase in car thefts, the officer had dispatch check the vehicle out. While doing so, Justin Douglas Rohach, 32, of Butte came out of the residence and told the officer he was just warming the car up. Just then, the officer learned that this particular vehicle had been reported stolen Oct. 19.

Also in the vehicle was a pistol that was taken during a vehicle break-in on Oct. 28.

The officer also learned that Rohach had five outstanding misdemeanor criminal contempt warrants out of Butte City Court. He was jailed for those offenses, as well as felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

Undersheriff George Skuletich attributes this success story to additional patrolling on the graveyard shift of recently targeted neighborhoods.

“Thefts have gone down some this week,” Skuletich said, “and a couple of vehicles have been recovered.