Police blotter: Stolen vehicle recovered; sixth DUI; disappearing nails

Butte police reports
Vehicle recovered
During a routine patrol at 3:20 a.m. Friday, an officer in the 2900 block of Locust Street noticed a vehicle parked outside a residence with its door open and the taillights on.
Because of the recent increase in car thefts, the officer had dispatch check the vehicle out. While doing so, Justin Douglas Rohach, 32, of Butte came out of the residence and told the officer he was just warming the car up. Just then, the officer learned that this particular vehicle had been reported stolen Oct. 19.
Also in the vehicle was a pistol that was taken during a vehicle break-in on Oct. 28.
The officer also learned that Rohach had five outstanding misdemeanor criminal contempt warrants out of Butte City Court. He was jailed for those offenses, as well as felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.
Undersheriff George Skuletich attributes this success story to additional patrolling on the graveyard shift of recently targeted neighborhoods.
Support Local Journalism
“Thefts have gone down some this week,” Skuletich said, “and a couple of vehicles have been recovered.
DUI, sixth offense
Joshua David Pilsch, 41, of Butte is currently an inmate at the Butte Detention Center, jailed for felony driving under the influence (sixth offense).
At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were on the lookout for a blue Ford Escape that was headed south on Harrison Avenue near Elizabeth Warren. The driver was seen traveling in the parking lane, nearly hitting other vehicles.
Officers found the vehicle near Walmart. As Pilsch was turning into Walmart, he hit a vehicle exiting the parking lot. Officers were quickly on the scene and it appeared that Pilsch was highly intoxicated. He refused all field sobriety tests and was taken to the detention center, where he also refused to take a Breathalyzer. A search warrant was served and a blood test was taken.
He was also jailed for no liability insurance, careless driving, and felony probation violation.
Removing nails
A resident on Bennett Street reported Thursday morning that some unknown person keeps removing nails from his siding and he has to keep replacing them.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.