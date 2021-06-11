Police blotter: Stolen vehicle recovered; difficult collar; jailed for violations

Butte police reports

Stolen vehicle

A report came in at 2:52 a.m. Friday about a 2003 gold Oldsmobile Alero stolen from the 3700 block of Harrison Avenue.

At 5:45 a.m., the owner found the vehicle at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St. She approached the vehicle and told Jared Todd Tonkin, 22, of Butte to give her the keys, and he did.

An officer arrived just as Tonkin was exiting the store. He told the officer that he had just borrowed the car but didn’t know who he borrowed it from.

The owner was able to retrieve her car and Tonkin went off to jail for felony possession of stolen property.

Back in jail

Gregory Robin Holm, 24, of Butte was back in jail Thursday morning following two violations of release conditions.

Difficult collar

A person living in the 1900 block of South Jackson Street reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday that a man was hitting vehicles in the area and possibly getting into them.