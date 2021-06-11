Police blotter: Stolen vehicle recovered; difficult collar; jailed for violations

Butte police reports
Stolen vehicle
A report came in at 2:52 a.m. Friday about a 2003 gold Oldsmobile Alero stolen from the 3700 block of Harrison Avenue.
At 5:45 a.m., the owner found the vehicle at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St. She approached the vehicle and told Jared Todd Tonkin, 22, of Butte to give her the keys, and he did.
An officer arrived just as Tonkin was exiting the store. He told the officer that he had just borrowed the car but didn’t know who he borrowed it from.
The owner was able to retrieve her car and Tonkin went off to jail for felony possession of stolen property.
Back in jail
Gregory Robin Holm, 24, of Butte was back in jail Thursday morning following two violations of release conditions.
Difficult collar
A person living in the 1900 block of South Jackson Street reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday that a man was hitting vehicles in the area and possibly getting into them.
An officer arrived in the area of LaSalle and Jackson and observed Dylan Joseph Fergerson, 25, of Butte sitting in a truck. When Fergerson made eye contact with the officer, he got out of the truck and headed south.
Fergerson was told to stop, which he didn’t. The officer caught up to him and Fergerson came up swinging. He was taken to the ground and with the help of a citizen, handcuffed.
The 25-year-old then refused to get into the patrol car but was finally put in the backseat. Once at the Butte Detention Center, he refused to get out of the car, but was eventually brought into the Butte Detention Center.
He was jailed for felony probation violation and two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and criminal trespass to vehicles.