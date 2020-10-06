 Skip to main content
Police blotter: Stolen vehicle, multiple charges; generator stolen; stealing power
Police blotter: Stolen vehicle, multiple charges; generator stolen; stealing power

Police badge

Butte police reports

Stolen vehicle

Officers were headed toward Papa John’s Pizza shortly before 6 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. En route, officers were told the vehicle was on the interstate traveling from Harrison Avenue toward Montana Street.

An officer spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped up and drove through the construction site and took the Montana Street exit. The vehicle then proceeded across Montana to Desmet Street.

The driver, Robert Aaron Morris, 29, of Butte then abandoned the vehicle and fled. He was found hiding in a yard.

Morris was arrested for felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia (syringe), obstructing a peace officer, criminal contempt (warrant), driving while suspended or revoked, reckless driving, and fleeing or eluding from police. He was transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Generator taken

It was reported Monday that over the weekend someone stole a large generator from a local construction site. Cameras showed the thief was driving a 1990s green Chevy truck. Officers located the generator near the Butte Vigilante rodeo grounds.

Attempted vandalism

Someone attempted to vandalize a garage Monday in the 3000 block of Gregson but was chased away.

Machine vandalized

It was reported Monday someone vandalized a poker machine at Nick’s Casino, 2950 Busch.

Stealing power

Residents living in the 2500 block of Parrot Street called police just before 1 p.m. Monday after they discovered their neighbors had connected to their power source. The residents did not want to press charges, but asked police to tell the neighbors to knock it off, which officers did.

Also on Monday:

  • Residents on Sutter Street decided to have a bonfire in their backyard Monday night. Apparently the neighbors were not on board with it and called the fire department. Firefighters came and put the fire out.
  • Why, no one knows, but someone dumped a bunch of crock pots up near the Girls Scout camp.
