Police blotter: Stolen vehicle, multiple charges; generator stolen; stealing power

Butte police reports

Stolen vehicle

Officers were headed toward Papa John’s Pizza shortly before 6 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. En route, officers were told the vehicle was on the interstate traveling from Harrison Avenue toward Montana Street.

An officer spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped up and drove through the construction site and took the Montana Street exit. The vehicle then proceeded across Montana to Desmet Street.

The driver, Robert Aaron Morris, 29, of Butte then abandoned the vehicle and fled. He was found hiding in a yard.

Morris was arrested for felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia (syringe), obstructing a peace officer, criminal contempt (warrant), driving while suspended or revoked, reckless driving, and fleeing or eluding from police. He was transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Generator taken

