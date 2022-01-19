Police blotter: Stolen vehicle; DUI with child in vehicle; PFMA third offense; felony DUI

Butte police reports

Car, condoms and pot

Officers arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Gaylord at around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The resident told officers that someone had stolen his 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, which had a box of condoms and marijuana inside.

The car was located shortly after at the Rocky Mountain Car Wash, 3410 Harrison Ave. Behind the wheel was Heather Marie Taylor, 33, of Butte.

She was arrested for felony offenses that included motor vehicle theft, probation violation, violation of a protective order and buying or possessing stolen property, and the misdemeanor offenses of theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, which included syringes and a glass pipe.

Officers were also able to recover the condoms and the marijuana.

Citizen involvement

Just before noon Sunday, an employee at Pork Chop John’s, 2400 Harrison Ave., suspected that a customer in the drive-thru was intoxicated and called the police.

Brandis Marie Frank, 34, of Butte left the sandwich shop and headed north. Someone followed the vehicle until police were able to stop her near Shields Avenue.

Frank reportedly appeared sluggish and was slurring her words. She also had a 1-year-old boy in the backseat.

She failed sobriety tests and agreed to a blood draw. Meanwhile, Child Protective Services were called.

Frank was jailed for felony driving under the influence (child endangerment), and the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, careless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Felony assault

Late Sunday night, police arrested Johnathon William Treese, 20, of Butte for felony partner or family member assault (third offense) and the misdemeanor offenses of obstructing a peace officer and tampering with a communication advice.

A call came in before 10 p.m. about a disturbance in the 900 block of Silver Bow Homes. When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old woman naked, covered in blood and bleeding from her nose and mouth.

According to the police report, Treese allegedly punched through the bathroom door and then unlocked it. He then reportedly grabbed the victim by the throat, punched her and kicked her several times. She tried to call 911 and he took her cell phone.

Before being taken to jail, Treese was asked to give his name and he reportedly replied, “None of your (expletive) business.”

Felony DUI

Just after midnight on Sunday, Joseph Craig Doyle, 34, of Butte was reportedly traveling 50 miles per hour southbound on Continental Drive.

When he was pulled over by an officer, he appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. He then failed field sobriety maneuvers.

He refused a Breathalyzer but because he had four prior DUI convictions out of Idaho, a warrant was obtained to have a blood draw done at St. James Healthcare.

Doyle was jailed for felony driving under the influence (refusal) and misdemeanor speeding.

Wish granted

Two women were fighting at around 8 Saturday night near the intersection of 1st and Utah.

One of the women, Ashlyn Nicole Lewis, 23, of Butte, was reportedly very upset and told the officer she wanted to be arrested.

Turns out, Lewis had two $1,000 warrants for her arrest out of Butte City Court for shoplifting and criminal contempt, so the officer granted her wish and took her to jail.

Causing a disturbance

Brian James Birgbauer, 42, of Butte was arrested Friday morning for causing a disturbance in the 3000 block of Mammoth Drive.

Turns out, Birgbauer already had warrants out for his arrest from the Department of Corrections and for the felony offenses of theft and parole violation.

Aggravated DUI

William Gregory Alston, 31, of Butte admitted he had been drinking when he was stopped near the intersection of Gladstone and Gregson early Friday night.

Alston failed onsite sobriety tests and once at the jail, blew over twice the legal limit.

He was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence and reckless driving.

