Police blotter: Stolen vehicle arrest; burglary and assault with weapon; possession of stolen pistol, drugs; man with gun; gun shots or fireworks?

Butte police reports
Theft warrant
Just before noon last Wednesday, Tracy Pierce, 49, of Butte, was arrested on a misdemeanor theft warrant.
Knowing she was wanted on a Butte City Court warrant, an officer arrested her after he noticed her in the 1900 block of Reynolds.
Arrested for assault
Just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Michael Jenkins, 53, of Butte was arrested for partner or family member assault.
A woman alleged that she was pushed and choked by Jenkins, who also reportedly threatened to shoot her in the 4800 block of South Arizona Street.
Stolen property
Jayson Lee Harris, 30, of Butte, was allegedly sitting in a 2003 pickup Wednesday when he was approached by an officer on Grizzly Trail in Rocker.
The pickup had been reported stolen out of Gallatin County. Harris was arrested for possession of stolen property and parole violation.
Fake crime
On Sunday afternoon while at Walmart, Dennis Matthew Schadler, 37, of Butte called dispatch to report a stolen moped.
When officers arrived, they learned that Schadler didn’t even own a moped and nothing had been stolen. Schadler did, however, have a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest. He was also jailed for having a suspected meth pipe in his possession.
Felony burglary
David William Kidder, 44, of Anaconda was jailed Saturday afternoon for felony burglary of a residence and felony assault with a weapon.
According to police reports, Kidder was seen leaving his old residence in the 900 block of Iris Ridge Road by the present owner’s son and his friend.
When Kidder saw the two men, he allegedly tried to pull a knife from his belt but was quickly tackled and pinned to the ground.
Kidder reportedly said he just wanted his belongings and would leave. The men let him go, but did not allow him into the house. Officers were able to locate Kidder later in the day and arrest him.
Two offenses
Tyler John Ossello, 23, of Butte was arrested Saturday afternoon for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault and tampering with a communication device.
Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Virginia Street to investigate a disturbance. The victim told officers Ossello had thrown a drink on her and when she went to call 911, he tried to take the cell phone away. The two ended up on the ground, wrestling for the cell phone. He allegedly then struck her in the face, causing her nose to bleed.
Stolen pistol
Early Friday night, an officer made a routine traffic stop at the intersection of Second and Nevada.
The driver was Taralynne Rae Ross-Atkinson, 31, of Butte, who had several warrants for her arrest, including felony probation violation and misdemeanor criminal contempt warrants out of Butte City Court.
Officers were able to get a warrant to search the vehicle. Inside, was suspected methamphetamine and a stolen pistol. She was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor manufacture of drug paraphernalia.
Fireworks complaint
At around 3 a.m. Friday, a person or persons lit some fireworks in the area of Alabama and Caledonia streets. The culprit(s) could not be located.
Specific items
On Friday morning it was reported that someone cut the fence at Interstate Body, 540 S. Main St., and entered their storage yard. According to video footage, some items were taken from a specific truck.
Plates gone
Sometime Friday morning, license plates were stolen off a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of East Second Street.
Man with a gun
At around 12:30 Friday afternoon, a person living in the 200 block of West Silver Street saw a man with a gun in the alley. He was described as a blonde wearing a sweatshirt and jeans. No one matching his description could be found.
Bad mood
At around 11 p.m. Friday, an intoxicated man was standing outside Domino’s Pizza and was apparently not in a good mood. So, he took to flipping off passersby and yelling at them. Officers gave the man a ride back to his hotel room.
More gun shots
It was close to midnight Friday when several calls came in about gun shots in the 800 block of South Main Street and the 600 block of South Washington Street. Well, it turns out it was a bunch of fireworks being set off. Again, the guilty parties could not be found.
Stolen purse
It was reported around 9:30 a.m. Saturday that a purse was taken from a vehicle parked at Perkins Restaurant.
More vandalism
Sometime early Sunday, the license plate of a vehicle parked in the 900 block of West Mercury was spray painted.