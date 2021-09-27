Police blotter: Stolen vehicle arrest; burglary and assault with weapon; possession of stolen pistol, drugs; man with gun; gun shots or fireworks?

When officers arrived, they learned that Schadler didn’t even own a moped and nothing had been stolen. Schadler did, however, have a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest. He was also jailed for having a suspected meth pipe in his possession.

Felony burglary

David William Kidder, 44, of Anaconda was jailed Saturday afternoon for felony burglary of a residence and felony assault with a weapon.

According to police reports, Kidder was seen leaving his old residence in the 900 block of Iris Ridge Road by the present owner’s son and his friend.

When Kidder saw the two men, he allegedly tried to pull a knife from his belt but was quickly tackled and pinned to the ground.

Kidder reportedly said he just wanted his belongings and would leave. The men let him go, but did not allow him into the house. Officers were able to locate Kidder later in the day and arrest him.

Two offenses

Tyler John Ossello, 23, of Butte was arrested Saturday afternoon for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault and tampering with a communication device.

