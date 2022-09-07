Police blotter: Stolen salad dressing; wallet tracked; sound asleep

Stolen salad dressing

It was reported at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1351 Mount Highland Dr., had been broken into.

According to the police report, the thief or thieves made entry by breaking a window on the south side of the church.

Once inside, they helped themselves to some cherries and made off with a bottle of Ranch dressing.

Sound asleep

At 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Blaise Scott Nuthak, 28, of Butte was sound asleep in his car parked in the lot at Arby’s, 3131 Harrison Ave.

When officers arrived, they saw drug paraphernalia and a pill on his lap. Nuthak was awoken from his nap and arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offense of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers also learned he had a felony warrant out for his arrest for a violation of release condition.

Criminal trespass

Officers were dispatched to the Silver Bow Homes at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate an attempted break-in to an apartment.

Witnesses described a man with no shirt or shoes banging on the door of an apartment and attempting to force his way in.

Fitting the witnesses’ description was Joseph John Stein, 38, of Great Falls, who was found in the 1100 block of Utah Avenue. He was jailed for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Checking it out

At around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area behind CVS, 1275 Harrison Ave., to investigate a motorhome with no license plates.

Staying in the motorhome was Shane Michael Kelly, 53, of Butte, who had a felony warrant out for his arrest for parole violation. He was taken to jail.

Merry chase

At around 8:40 p.m., a man called 911 but would not answer any of the dispatcher’s questions.

Terry Joe Fussell, 57, of Butte allegedly had just broke a double-pane window at Gilligan’s, 916 E. Front St. From there he headed to Copper City Casino, 1285 Harrison Ave., and then made his way across Harrison Avenue to the bus station, which is where he was arrested for misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Felony DUI

On Elizabeth Warren Avenue, Ringo Stan Foster, 50, of Butte was arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper just after 5 p.m. Tuesday for felony driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense).

He was also jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and failure to show proof of insurance.

Parole violation

Matthew Brandon Hawkins, 59, of Butte was booked into the jail late Tuesday afternoon for felony parole violation.

Simple assault

Punching another man in the face led Herman Lee Vanuden, 55, of Butte to the Butte jail.

Officers arrived in the 700 block of Silver Bow Homes to investigate a disturbance and Herman was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault.

Wallet tracked

Earl James Perrine, 40, of Butte allegedly stole a wallet from a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Warren Avenue.

Unbeknownst to Perrine, the victim had installed a tracker on the stolen item. Officers arrived at Perrine’s home in the 2100 block of Oregon Avenue and arrested him for misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle. He also had a felony warrant out for his arrest for probation violation.

Out of gas

Early Tuesday morning, Keith Lewis Anderson, 44, of Anaconda had run out of gas in Ramsay and was sitting in his vehicle.

A concerned citizen called dispatch to report that Anderson’s vehicle looked suspicious. When police arrived, an officer learned he had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest from the Montana Highway Patrol and was taken to jail.

Other reports

—A bicycle was stolen from a home in the 700 block of South Colorado Street.

—Items were taken from a car parked at the Copper King, 4655 Harrison Ave.

—A vehicle break-in was reported at the Hampton Inn, 3499 Harrison Ave.

—Someone tried to pry open a garage door in the 2300 block of Florence Avenue, but was unable to gain entry.