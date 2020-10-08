Police blotter: Stolen items found; drugs found in vehicle; Mountain Dew thief; delivery van stolen

Butte police reports

Stolen property

In the early hours on Wednesday, an officer made a routine traffic stop on a man driving a 2013 Jeep Sahara truck.

During the stop, the officer was able to identify what he believed to be a large amount of property from recent vehicle break-ins. Some of the stolen items included generators, tools and similar equipment, snowshoes, and more.

If your car was broken into in the Flats area, contact Detective Sullivan of Butte Law Enforcement at 406-497-1173.

Drugs found

At around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent out on a medical call to the Super 8 Motel. It was reported a man was having a seizure.

Before arriving at the scene, officers were informed that the man was now near the Town Pump on Dewey Boulevard.

Police located the man getting into a red vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle and found Joshua David Whaley, 41, of Butte in the passenger seat. Whaley had several felony and misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest.