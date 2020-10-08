Police blotter: Stolen items found; drugs found in vehicle; Mountain Dew thief; delivery van stolen

Butte police reports
Stolen property
In the early hours on Wednesday, an officer made a routine traffic stop on a man driving a 2013 Jeep Sahara truck.
During the stop, the officer was able to identify what he believed to be a large amount of property from recent vehicle break-ins. Some of the stolen items included generators, tools and similar equipment, snowshoes, and more.
If your car was broken into in the Flats area, contact Detective Sullivan of Butte Law Enforcement at 406-497-1173.
Drugs found
At around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent out on a medical call to the Super 8 Motel. It was reported a man was having a seizure.
Before arriving at the scene, officers were informed that the man was now near the Town Pump on Dewey Boulevard.
Police located the man getting into a red vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle and found Joshua David Whaley, 41, of Butte in the passenger seat. Whaley had several felony and misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest.
When talking to Whaley, officers noted that he was under the influence of drugs. They received permission to search the vehicle from the driver/owner of the vehicle and found several syringes and drugs under the passenger seat.
Whaley was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center for felonies, including possession of dangerous drugs, probation violation, and violation of release conditions, and misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Downed wire
A call came in Tuesday morning about a downed power line in the 1200 block of East Second Street. Turned out to be just a cable wire.
Mountain Dew thief
On Sept. 26, an employee of Safeway, 2500 Massachusetts, witnessed a man stealing an eight-pack of Mountain Dew and an energy drink. When the employee confronted the alleged thief, the man brandished a knife and then took off. The incident was not reported until Tuesday morning.
Vehicle break-in
On Tuesday, someone entered a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Utah Street and took $10 and some pocket knives.
Caravan taken
Also on Tuesday, a 2000 Dodge caravan used for deliveries was taken from McGrath’s Tavern, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd., at about 5 a.m. Video surveillance shows a Chevy truck driving alongside the van, someone getting out and then stealing the van. The case is under investigation.
Just an accident
A construction worker accidentally hit a natural gas line Tuesday afternoon in the 3100 block of South Utah Street.
No damage
A woman reported that her boyfriend kicked her car door Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of South Wyoming Street. Officers arrived to assess the damage, but there didn’t appear to be any damage to the door.
Fire not allowed
On Tuesday afternoon, officials told a man using a fire pit in the Moose Creek area to put out the fire.
Checked out, left belongings
An employee of Quality Inn, 2100 Cornell Ave., reported that a woman checked out Tuesday afternoon but left all of her belongings.
