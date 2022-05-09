Police blotter: Squatters at airport; woman, officer assaulted; aggravated DUIs; possession of dangerous drugs

Butte police reports

Airport squatters

At around 10 a.m. Friday, airport security at Bert Mooney Airport found two Butte people in a building on airport property. It appeared Heather Sue Bears, 45, and Ryan Adam Hidalgo, 38, may have been squatting on the property.

Both were charged with the misdemeanor offenses of criminal mischief for allegedly damaging the property and criminal trespass. Hidalgo was also jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of criminal contempt and possession of drug paraphernalia (a pipe used to ingest drugs).

Woman, officer assaulted

Police arrested Isaac Travera, 22, of Butte at around 6:30 Friday morning.

Travera allegedly assaulted a woman, took her cell phone, and broke a window and a mirror in a residence in the 2200 block of Argyle.

When an officer attempted to arrest him, he allegedly punched the officer in the face and fought with the officer. He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault (minor injuries), criminal mischief, and tampering with a communication device, and the felony offense of assaulting a peace officer.

Warrant issued

Late Saturday night, police were at a residence in the 3500 block of South Arizona Street to do a welfare check.

Inside the home was Tia Marie Hayden, 31, of Butte, who had a felony no-bond warrant out for her arrest for criminal contempt. She was taken to jail.

Aggravated DUIs

On Friday night, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Elizabeth Warren regarding a driver of a Toyota Camry who had just driven through someone’s yard and then struck a tree. According to police reports, Francis Michael Martinich, 61, of Butte appeared to be highly intoxicated and his car had front-end damage. After being checked out by medical personnel, he was then transported to the jail, where he took a Breathalyzer and blew twice the legal limit. He was jailed for felony aggravated driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense), and the misdemeanor offenses of driving with a suspended driver’s license, reckless driving, and driving without any liability insurance in effect.

Dustin Bud Aschenbrenner, 40, of Butte was arrested at around 3 a.m. Sunday for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence (second offense) and stop sign violation. Aschenbrenner, driving a white Chevy pickup, reportedly ran a stop sign. When stopped at Harrison and Dundee, he appeared to be intoxicated. At the jail, he took a Breathalyzer and blew twice the legal limit.

MHP arrest

Late Saturday morning, Jodi Lyn Neely, 51, of Butte and Lannie Lloyd Hendrickson, 41, of Butte were arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

Neely was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and Hendrickson was jailed on a felony criminal contempt warrant.

Dangerous drugs

Also on Saturday morning, Justin Daniel Peck, 38, of Rapid City, South Dakota was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.