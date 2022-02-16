Police blotter: Spray-painted graffiti arrest; double booking for felony possession; women fighting outside; theft at veterans home

Butte police reports

Spray paint damage

A Butte man spray painted his way through the 700 and 800 blocks of South Wyoming Street in the early morning hours Wednesday.

At about 5 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of South Wyoming Street where some vandalism had been reported.

A man living in the area said he saw an individual spray paint his truck window and paint “666” on his truck. The “painter” also headed across the street to spray paint a trailer and later spray painted “Hail Satan” on one building and “666” on another.

The alleged culprit was Christopher Thomas Wilkinson, 21, of Butte, who took off running from the police. They caught up to him and Wilkinson had a can of spray paint in his coat pocket and black paint on his hands.

He was jailed for felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

Early-morning arrest

At 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jessica Elizabeth Daniels, 29, of Butte was brought to the Butte Detention Center and booked for felony violation of release condition and misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Double booking

Stephenie Eileen Reychler, 26, and Jonathan Warren Walker, 37, both of Butte, were each booked into the jail late Tuesday night.

Reychler was jailed for felony buying or possessing stolen property and the miscellaneous offenses of theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an out-of-jurisdiction warrant

Walker was jailed for the felony offenses of buying or possessing stolen property and probation violation.

The case is under investigation.

Women fighting

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, two women were outside fighting in the 200 block of West Granite Street.

It was determined that Roselyn Trottier, 32, of Deer Lodge was the aggressor and was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault.

Vehicle found

A vehicle that was previously reported stolen was found at about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Princeton.

Stuck in snow

What appeared to be suspicious activity Tuesday morning west of Tech turned out to be just a car stuck in a snow bank. The passengers, with shovels in hand, managed to find a way out.

Money gone

At around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a theft of money was reported from one of the apartments at the Southwest Montana Veterans Home, 65 Veterans Circle.

Car taken

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, a 2005 maroon Buick LaCrosse was reported stolen from the lot next to the Town Pump, 1000 Grizzly Trail.

