Police blotter: Spider scare; late-night disturbance; parole violation; miscellaneous crimes

Butte police reports

Spider scare

Just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, a person at the Quality Inn & Suites, 2100 Cornell Ave., called 911 after hearing a woman screaming in her room.

Turns out, the woman was apparently deathly afraid of spiders and after seeing one, let everyone on her floor know it by yelling loud and clear.

Late-night disturbance

Not long after midnight Tuesday, police were called to the 1300 block of Silver Bow Homes to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.

According to the victim, she and Stephen Matthew Stafford, 23, of Butte got into an argument, which started in the bathroom. Stafford allegedly threw her on the bed, then onto the couch. When she tried to call police, he took her phone away, and during the disturbance, a glass door was shattered.

The woman was able to retrieve her phone and leave the residence. Police located Stafford running north through the playground. An officer caught up to him as he was running up the sidewalk.

He was jailed for three misdemeanors — partner or family member assault with minor injuries, obstructing a peace officer, and tampering with a communication device.

Parole violation

On Monday afternoon, Troy Joseph Whalen, 56, of Butte was arrested near the intersection of Park and Washington streets for felony parole violation.

Taken to jail

Early Tuesday afternoon, an officer on parole saw Jeremy Michael Juarez, 40, of Butte driving a Chevy pickup.

The officer knew Juarez had a warrant out for his arrest for felony theft and stopped him near the intersection of Johns and Cobban. He was taken to jail.

Crimes and misdemeanors

It was reported at around 7:30 p.m. Monday that someone entered an apartment while the resident was sleeping and took a PlayStation 5.

On Tuesday morning, a package was taken from a porch in the 2900 block of Phillips Street.

Someone entered a day care on Grand Avenue Tuesday via the back door and took a power drill, gallon of milk, and a large can of coffee.

Also on Tuesday, someone siphoned gas from vehicles at a construction site south of the Port of Butte.

Late Tuesday, a home in the 2900 block of State Street was broken into. Items taken included a 9-mm pistol, a computer, and some loose change.

