Police blotter: Snowball thrown at officer; fight over dog; aggravated DUI; multiple break-ins

Aggravated DUI

Zachary Aron Torgerson, 21, of Butte was jailed early Sunday morning for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.

A car was running in the middle of the street in the area of Tullamore and Empire. When officers arrived, Torgerson was sitting in the driver’s seat and it was determined he was possibly under the influence of alcohol.

He was taken to the Butte Detention Center where he failed sobriety maneuvers and blew over twice the legal limit.

Routine stop

During a routine traffic stop Saturday night near Broadway and Main, officers noticed that the passenger in the car was Brandi Michelle Brian, 42, of Butte, who had three felony warrants out for her arrest out of Butte Justice Court for criminal sale of dangerous drugs.

Brian was arrested and taken to jail.

Headed to jail

Just before 11 Saturday night, an officer stopped a car in the parking lot near Little Caesar’s. The officer recognized the driver, Justin Douglas Rohach, 33, of Butte.