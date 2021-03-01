Police blotter: Snowball thrown at officer; fight over dog; aggravated DUI; multiple break-ins

Butte police reports
Several warrants
Late Sunday afternoon, officers were investigating a possible theft at the Front Street Laundry.
Brittany Lynn Birkoski, 31, of Butte was one of the suspects and officers learned she had several warrants out for her arrest. She was taken to the Butte Detention Center where staff found heroin and syringes in her possession.
Besides the warrants, she was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The theft investigation is ongoing.
Throwing a snowball
Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Main Street at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on a reported disturbance. When they arrived Issac Jose Tavera, 21, of Butte was outside the apartment complex. Tavera was irate, so much so he threw a snowball at the officers. He then resisted attempts to be placed under arrest.
He was eventually taken to the Butte Detention Center where he was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer.
Numerous offenses
While officers were investigating a vehicle striking a fence near Iron and Washington Sunday morning, they determined the driver, Katherine Marie Gable, 64, of Butte had multiple arrest warrants along with multiple traffic offenses. She was jailed for those offenses.
Aggravated DUI
Zachary Aron Torgerson, 21, of Butte was jailed early Sunday morning for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.
A car was running in the middle of the street in the area of Tullamore and Empire. When officers arrived, Torgerson was sitting in the driver’s seat and it was determined he was possibly under the influence of alcohol.
He was taken to the Butte Detention Center where he failed sobriety maneuvers and blew over twice the legal limit.
Routine stop
During a routine traffic stop Saturday night near Broadway and Main, officers noticed that the passenger in the car was Brandi Michelle Brian, 42, of Butte, who had three felony warrants out for her arrest out of Butte Justice Court for criminal sale of dangerous drugs.
Brian was arrested and taken to jail.
Headed to jail
Just before 11 Saturday night, an officer stopped a car in the parking lot near Little Caesar’s. The officer recognized the driver, Justin Douglas Rohach, 33, of Butte.
Rohach had several outstanding warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody for five misdemeanor criminal contempt warrants out of Butte City Court and one felony contempt warrant out of Butte District Court.
Taken into custody
At 10 a.m. Saturday, officers assisted Probation and Parole on a search of a residence in the 2600 block of Phillips. During the search, officers found what they believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Taken into custody was Harley Lane Wildman, 34, of Townsend. He was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs, probation violation and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic stop
During a traffic stop in the area of Chula and Main just after midnight Saturday, officers determined that the driver, Nicholas Von Platz, 30, of Butte had a number of outstanding warrants.
Platz was taken to the Butte Detention Center where he was jailed for three criminal contempt warrants out of Butte City Court.
'Dog' fight
At 9:45 p.m. Friday, officers arrived in the 1900 block of Yale to investigate a reported disturbance.
The victims stated that Billie Jean Byrd, 46, of Butte assaulted them over a dog. After being told the dog could not stay at the house, Byrd allegedly struck the victims in the face and also pushed them.
She was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor partner or family member assault.
Butte break-ins
- A residence in the 3200 block of Busch was broken into sometime between 2 and 4 a.m. Friday morning. Items taken included a 32-inch television, game station and games.
- It was reported Friday afternoon that someone had broken the back window of the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St. Entry was made and among the missing items were several power tools. There are no suspects.
- It was discovered Saturday afternoon that a structure in the Parkmont area was broken into. Missing are a 1998 Dodge truck and a couple of ladders.
Concerned neighbors
- Early Friday afternoon, a concerned neighbor living in the 1300 block of Kaw Avenue called to report a car being broken into. Turns out the would-be thief was the owner of the car, who locked his keys in the vehicle.
- Late Sunday night, a person living on Bennett Street thought there were flames inside the neighbor’s home. Turns out it was some sort of lamp that makes it look like a fire.