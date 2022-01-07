Police blotter: Snow rage, dueling plows, simple assault

Police reports:

Snow rage

Jared Harold Parnell, 45, of Butte was arrested Thursday morning for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer.

So the story goes, Parnell was plowing snow at the Butte Plaza Mall when he got into an argument with a U.S. mail carrier. He was not happy where she parked the mail truck.

Parnell reportedly yelled at the mail carrier to move the vehicle. She refused and went inside the mall to deliver mail. Meanwhile, because she wouldn’t move, Parnell allegedly plowed some snow up against her vehicle.

When the police arrived, he reportedly cussed at them, too, hence his trip to jail.

Dueling plows

In another snow rage story, it was reported at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, two people using snow plows at the U.S. Post Office, 701 Dewey Blvd., exchanged harsh words with each other.

By the time officers arrived, the drivers and their plows had vanished.

Simple assault

Two Butte men, Cody Joseph Pesanti, 40, and Anthony Christopher Pesanti, 38, were booked just after midnight Friday for misdemeanor simple assault. Anthony Pesanti would not identify himself to police and was also jailed for misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

Officers say they were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Thursday to the Pair-a-Dice Bar, 1653 Harrison Ave., where a fight between four men was in progress. When they arrived, the fight was over and the Pesanti men were walking away from the bar. Following an on-site interview, the duo were handcuffed and taken to jail.

Early Friday

David Scott Stewart, 40, of Butte was arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper just after 4 a.m. Friday for misdemeanor driving under the influence and for a previous Highway Patrol warrant.

Aggravated DUI

Marah Beaudry-Yother, 19, of Butte was jailed shortly after midnight Friday for misdemeanor aggravated DUI.

She was driving a Nissan car with passengers inside when she hit a snowbank near the intersection of Cornell and Harrison. The front of the car was heavily damaged but no one was hurt.

When officers stopped to talk to Beaudry-Yother, they suspected alcohol was a factor. She was taken to the jail where she took a Breathalyzer and tested twice over the legal limit.

Probation violation

At around 9 p.m. Thursday, Matthew Robert Jefferson Miller, 34, of Butte was involved in a traffic stop on I-90 near Mile Marker 126.

Miller was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for having syringes that are considered drug paraphernalia.

Erratic driver

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, an officer was investigating a disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of Roberts.

A red truck was in the rear of the residence but then quickly sped past the officer. According to the police report, the driver, Andrew Hudson Bagley, 39, of Butte was going too fast on Cobban and ran a red light at the intersection with Harrison.

The officer caught up to Bagley, who had parked his truck and was allegedly pretending to be asleep and wouldn’t open the door. The truck door was finally opened and Bagley smelled strongly of alcohol, police say.

Once at the jail, he refused to take a Breathalyzer. He was jailed for several offenses, including his second DUI, careless driving, driving without liability insurance, operating a vehicle without current registration and obstructing a police officer.

Bagley also had warrants for his arrest from the Highway Patrol and Bozeman City Court.

Unwanted male

Dean Michael Standing, 32, of Butte was booked into jail just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police were called to the emergency room at St. James Healthcare to deal with an unwanted male identified as Standing. He was in the hallway, taking an aggressive stance, when officers arrived, holding a doorstop in his hand.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Several offenses

Late Wednesday morning, a state trooper arrested Jonathan Butch Moreno, 25, of Butte in the Hamblin Heights area.

He was taken to the Butte jail on warrants totaling $35,000. They include two out-of-jurisdiction felonies and misdemeanor offenses — eluding police, theft, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Miscellaneous reports

—On Tuesday, two truck windshields were reported as damaged in the 1400 block of South Warren.

—At around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer found a man wearing all black laying on the sidewalk at the intersection of Platinum and Utah. He was given a ride to the Butte Rescue Mission.

—It was discovered just before 6 a.m. Wednesday that three of the four tires on a vehicle in the 500 block of West Park Street had been slashed.

—A 2017 Dodge Ram was stolen Wednesday from AK Drilling, but was later recovered west of the Big M.

—A Thursday morning report on an injured dog in the 300 block of Granite Mountain Road brought on an investigation into aggravated animal cruelty. Police expect to have more details later.

—At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a man was causing a disturbance in the lobby at the Copper King Hotel. He was gone when police arrived.

—A man was throwing things around inside the Town Pump, 1370 Harrison Ave., at around 1:30 Friday morning. Police arrived shortly after but the man had already hightailed it out of there.

