Police blotter: Shots fired at house; man hit in face; vehicle theft; purse stolen; screaming fit; breaking windows

Purse taken

On Wednesday afternoon, a woman reported her purse, which contained her cell phone and black leather wallet, stolen.

The theft occurred four days earlier but she had been to a few bars on that night and wasn’t sure at which establishment it had been taken.

Screaming fit

Because of his behavior, a man was told by staff Wednesday night to leave the Hanging Five at 2110 Harvard St.

He then went out to the parking lot and apparently had a screaming fit. When officers got to the restaurant, he had already left the area.

Loud couple

A man and woman were loudly arguing around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 300 block of North Washington Street. So much so, that a neighbor called the cops.

Officers arrived to find the couple had disappeared.

Shots fired

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Farragut and fired two shots from their vehicle, hitting the house.

The case is under investigation.