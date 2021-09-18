Police blotter: Shots fired at house; man hit in face; vehicle theft; purse stolen; screaming fit; breaking windows

Outstanding warrants
John Jason Garcia, 40, of Butte was jailed Wednesday on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants — partner or family member assault with serious injuries and tampering with a communication device.
Man hit in face
On Thursday night, Tammy Marie Billson, 55, of Butte was arrested in the 100 block of Moon Lane for partner or family member assault with minor injuries.
When officers arrived a man was waiting outside the residence and told them that earlier in the day, Billson hit him in the face and pulled his hair.
Vehicle theft
Early Wednesday evening, officers were called to the area of A Street and Warren to investigate the sighting of a stolen vehicle, a Kia Soul.
When they arrived, the car and its driver were gone, but were quickly found at the Social Security office on Harrison Avenue.
In the driver’s seat was Charles Warren Campbell, 51, of Butte. He was arrested for the felony offenses of possessing stolen property and parole violation.
Tires slashed
It was discovered Wednesday morning that three tires were slashed on a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of West Park Street.
Purse taken
On Wednesday afternoon, a woman reported her purse, which contained her cell phone and black leather wallet, stolen.
The theft occurred four days earlier but she had been to a few bars on that night and wasn’t sure at which establishment it had been taken.
Screaming fit
Because of his behavior, a man was told by staff Wednesday night to leave the Hanging Five at 2110 Harvard St.
He then went out to the parking lot and apparently had a screaming fit. When officers got to the restaurant, he had already left the area.
Loud couple
A man and woman were loudly arguing around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 300 block of North Washington Street. So much so, that a neighbor called the cops.
Officers arrived to find the couple had disappeared.
Shots fired
Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Farragut and fired two shots from their vehicle, hitting the house.
The case is under investigation.
Cranky woman
A call came in just before 7 a.m. Thursday that a woman was breaking the windows out of a vehicle parked on the corner of Galena and Main.
When officers arrived, they learned that the woman was the owner of the car and she was just mad.
Truck scratched
Early Thursday afternoon, someone scratched the side of the truck parked in the 2600 block of Yale.
Quickly recovered
A vehicle was taken from Elkhorn Lane on Thursday, but the owner had GPS on the vehicle and it was recovered in the Industrial Park.
Attempt made
At around 8:30 Thursday night, someone went to a residence in the 700 block of Colorado Street and attempted to kick the door in.