Police blotter: Shoplifters caught; attempted break-in; outstanding warrant

Butte police reports
Butte shoplifters
At 6 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Auto Zone, 2605 Harrison Ave., regarding two alleged Butte shoplifters, Macy Grace Vukovich, 20, and Jamie Michael Abraham, 33.
According to the police report, both Vukovich and Abraham left the store without paying for jumper packs worth $219.
Abraham’s vehicle was parked at Mountain Man Pawn. Vukovich was in the vehicle and Abraham was in the pawn shop. When questioned, both admitted to the theft. They were arrested and transported to the Butte Detention Center.
While being processed, booking officers found what they believed to be heroin on Vukovich. She was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs (two counts, one warrant), felony revocation of sentence, misdemeanor shoplifting (two counts, one warrant), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony probation violation. Abraham was jailed for misdemeanor theft (two counts, one warrant) and misdemeanor criminal contempt.
Outstanding warrant
Bailey Jane Vaughn, 18, of Butte was booked into the Butte Detention Center for an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor assault from October.
Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Les Schwab early Sunday morning. Vaughn was in the vehicle.
Attempted break-in
A man told officers he witnessed three men attempting to enter the Covellite Theater, 215 W. Broadway, at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. One of the men, Brett Steele Berry, 41, of Butte had a crowbar in his possession and was reportedly using it to pry the door open.
Berry was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center for felony burglary and criminal mischief.