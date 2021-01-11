Police blotter: Shoplifters caught; attempted break-in; outstanding warrant

Butte police reports

Butte shoplifters

At 6 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Auto Zone, 2605 Harrison Ave., regarding two alleged Butte shoplifters, Macy Grace Vukovich, 20, and Jamie Michael Abraham, 33.

According to the police report, both Vukovich and Abraham left the store without paying for jumper packs worth $219.

Abraham’s vehicle was parked at Mountain Man Pawn. Vukovich was in the vehicle and Abraham was in the pawn shop. When questioned, both admitted to the theft. They were arrested and transported to the Butte Detention Center.

While being processed, booking officers found what they believed to be heroin on Vukovich. She was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs (two counts, one warrant), felony revocation of sentence, misdemeanor shoplifting (two counts, one warrant), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony probation violation. Abraham was jailed for misdemeanor theft (two counts, one warrant) and misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Outstanding warrant