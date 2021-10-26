Police blotter: shoplifter caught, refused to leave, mechanical issues

Shoplifter caught
Luther Norman Whaley, 61, of Butte pushed a cart of 84 items out via the automotive department at Walmart without paying for them. He didn’t get too far and police were called. The items totaled $604.
When police arrived, Whaley gave a fictitious name. Once he was brought to jail, his wallet contained his true identification.
He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of theft and obstructing a police officer.
Refused to leave
Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, a call came in about a disturbance in the 1900 block of Walnut Street.
When officers arrived, they were told that Cheryl Marie Blackburn, 30, of Butte was asked repeatedly to leave the residence and she refused to do so. She reportedly did not live there and got into a verbal confrontation with officers when they, too, asked her to leave.
Again, she refused and was jailed for misdemeanor failure to disperse.
Mechanical issues
On Saturday afternoon, an officer noticed a vehicle was having mechanical issues while driving near Harrison Avenue and Elizabeth Warren.
Myron Eugene Walker, 45, of Butte was behind the wheel and was driving with a suspended driver’s license. During the traffic stop, the officer learned he also had a $25,000 warrant for his arrest out of Flathead County and a $2,500 warrant for his arrest out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. The vehicle also had license plates that were stolen.
Walker was jailed on a $27,870 bond.
Felony warrants
On Thursday afternoon, Jacob Edward Loesch, 23, of Butte was driving near Colorado and Aluminum when he ran a stop sign.
When the officer stopped the vehicle, it was learned that Loesch had two felony warrants for his arrest for revocation of sentence. He was jailed on a $100,000 bond.
Misdemeanor DUI
Just after 2 a.m. near Cinz Bar, 301 E. Mercury St., police stopped Bryan Antonio Chamba-Vasquez, 24, of Butte for driving without headlights.
The officer smelled alcohol and did an on-site sobriety test on Chamba-Vasquez, which he failed. At the Butte Detention Center, he refused a Breathalyzer and was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence (refusal) and failure to have lamps lit.
Aggressive behavior
During the DUI investigation, Dylan Iokia Reason, 27, of Butte came up to yell at Chamba-Vasquez and after being told by police to stop, he ignored them and continued to shout.
Reason then told an officer he was on a public street and he could do anything he wanted. Other people in the area tried to get Reason to leave but he reportedly continued his aggressive behavior.
That behavior got him jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of criminal contempt and disorderly conduct.
Felony stalking
Police were dispatched to the Richest Hill Casino, 22 W. Galena St., on Thursday night regarding Angelo Jesse Moreno Jr., 37, of Butte, who was wanted for felony stalking.
Moreno was arrested without incident and is in jail on a $10,000 bond.
Gun stolen
On Friday afternoon, it was reported that a handgun and range finder were taken from a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Thomas.
Tires taken
Also on Friday afternoon, it was discovered that a vehicle parked in the 3500 block of Harrison Avenue was put up on cinder blocks and all four wheels were taken.
Car scratched
A woman reported on Friday afternoon that while she was shopping at Safeway on Front Street, someone scratched the side of her vehicle.
Vehicle vandalized
A vehicle was vandalized late Saturday night in the 2100 block of Farragut.
Home break-in
Just before midnight Saturday, a home in the 700 block of West Park Street was burglarized by breaking a window. Items taken include a computer, jewelry and other items.
Gunshot heard
A resident living in the Hamblin Heights area reportedly heard a gunshot at around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police investigated but found nothing.
Man with a gun
It was reported late Sunday that there was a man with a gun at Sagebrush Sam’s, 122040 Nissler Road. The case is still under investigation.