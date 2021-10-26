Police blotter: shoplifter caught, refused to leave, mechanical issues

Shoplifter caught

Luther Norman Whaley, 61, of Butte pushed a cart of 84 items out via the automotive department at Walmart without paying for them. He didn’t get too far and police were called. The items totaled $604.

When police arrived, Whaley gave a fictitious name. Once he was brought to jail, his wallet contained his true identification.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of theft and obstructing a police officer.

Refused to leave

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, a call came in about a disturbance in the 1900 block of Walnut Street.

When officers arrived, they were told that Cheryl Marie Blackburn, 30, of Butte was asked repeatedly to leave the residence and she refused to do so. She reportedly did not live there and got into a verbal confrontation with officers when they, too, asked her to leave.

Again, she refused and was jailed for misdemeanor failure to disperse.

Mechanical issues

On Saturday afternoon, an officer noticed a vehicle was having mechanical issues while driving near Harrison Avenue and Elizabeth Warren.