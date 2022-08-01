Police blotter: Sexual assault; officer punched; threat with shotgun; mayhem on Walnut Street

Butte police reports

Sexual assault

Treena Carol Robinson, 61, of Butte was booked into the jail Saturday afternoon on two felony counts of sexual assault.

According to the police report, Robinson was arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with two 11-year-old boys.

Officer punched

Rykell Anthony Toles, 22, of East Vail, California was arrested just after 4 a.m. Wednesday for felony aggravated assault on a peace officer with injuries, and the misdemeanor offenses of simple assault and resisting arrest.

According to the police report, a call was made to dispatch about two men fighting outside the Greyhound Bus Station, 1324 Harrison Ave. When officers arrived, both men had already walked away.

One of the men, Toles, was located in the 2800 block of Harrison Avenue. He was identified from video already viewed from the bus station. When the officer approached the California man, he reportedly screamed that he needed to get to Utah. He then allegedly grabbed the officer by his vest, punched him in the face and then elbowed him.

That behavior led to Toles being tased and taken to jail.

Failure to disperse

At around 9 p.m. last Tuesday, police were called to the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St., to investigate a call about an unwanted person.

Prior to their arrival, Rebecca Marie Nipper, 53, of Butte was told repeatedly by personnel to leave the premises, but she refused. When officers got there, she said she would leave and they walked her off the property.

It was then she decided to change her mind and was then arrested for misdemeanor failure to disperse.

Felony assault

At noon last Tuesday, Brian Richard Blanchette, 63, of Butte went to file a report with Butte law enforcement.

Turned out, Blanchette had a warrant out for his arrest for felony assault with a weapon. He was arrested then and there.

Booked, released

Brayden Michael Henningsen, 19, of Butte was booked and released last Wednesday afternoon for felony burglary out of justice court.

Wednesday night fight

Two men were fighting late Wednesday night at the Silver Bow Homes.

One of the men, Caleb Daniel Spinks, 24, of Butte, reportedly pointed a sawed-off shotgun at the other.

Spinks was arrested for felony assault with a weapon.

Several offenses

William Ray Nichols, 75, of Butte was arrested around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday for felony assault on a peace officer and the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol (second offense), hit and run of an unattended vehicle, and careless driving.

A call came in that a truck had hit a car in the 2000 block of Walnut Street and was trying to drive away. When police got there, Nichols allegedly tried to put his truck in reverse but eventually turned it off, tried it again and by then, he had also allegedly hit two fences (wooden and chain link), a generator and a pole. He was also missing one tire.

An officer climbed over the hood of the vehicle and tried to turn off the truck. At that point, Nichols allegedly attempted to punch the officer several times and grabbed the officer’s arms. Meanwhile, a member of the fire department was able to pop open the passenger side.

Nichols was pulled from the truck and arrested.

Probation violation

Keith Adam Gallagher, 37, of Butte was jailed just after 7 p.m. Wednesday for felony probation violation.

In plain view

A call came in early Friday morning about a suspicious car near the intersection of Franklin and Woolman streets. Robert Burgess, 45, of Butte was sitting in the car and a syringe was reportedly in plain view when an officer stopped to talk to him.

He was booked into the jail at 6 a.m. on felony warrants for parole violation and possession of dangerous drugs.

Woman punched

Kirk Michael Meyer, 54, of Butte allegedly punched a woman in the chest up on O’Neill Street.

He was booked into the jail at 2:30 a.m. Friday for felony partner or family member assault.

Suspected drugs

Jason Michael Cuchine, 42, of Butte was seen Thursday night in the 100 block of East Second Street.

Cuchine had two active warrants out for his arrest for violation of protection order. When he was booked into the jail, he reportedly had two baggies of suspected heroin and methamphetamine, too.

MHP arrests

Joshua Roberts Rolls, 38, of Granada Hills, California was booked into the jail at about 12:30 a.m. Friday for misdemeanor driving under the influence (first offense).

At around 2 a.m. Saturday, Samantha Marie Ford, 32, of Anaconda was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and an out-of-jurisdiction warrant and the misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, no liability insurance and failure to wear seatbelt.

Booked into the jail at 1:30 a.m. Saturday was Zach Wayne Carter, 33, of Butte. Carter had two felony out-of-jurisdiction warrants, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrea Marie Seaholm, 43, of Butte arrested at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence and speeding.

Bizarre Sunday

When police arrived at Murdoch’s early Sunday afternoon, they found a Chevy Tahoe laying on its side, still running, with no one in the sports utility vehicle.

According to witnesses, Steven Tyrone Tietz, 44, of Butte was yelling at a woman outside of Murdoch’s, 3939 Harrison Ave., and then left her there. He then took off in the Tahoe, with two other passengers, a woman and a male juvenile.

Following the wreck, witnesses said Tietz climbed out of the Tahoe and began yelling profanities. He then let out the woman and boy, and all three headed for Mountain View, the cemetery across the street, which is where police found them.

Tietz was arrested for the felony offenses of criminal endangerment, assault on a police officer (no injury), and criminal mischief, and the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault (two counts), failure to identify self and vehicle, reckless driving and failure to show proof of insurance.

Man misbehaves

On Saturday morning, Jordan Ellis Pederson, 31, of Butte was reportedly approaching cars as they traveled on Elizabeth Warren. It is also alleged that he chased a woman and urinated in front of her.

Pederson was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Facial recognition

Late Friday night, a police officer was out on patrol near Emma Park when he recognized Michael Vincent Allen Berg, 28, of Butte.

Berg had a warrant out for his arrest for a violation of release condition and was taken to jail.

Friday night fight

At around 10 p.m. Friday, police arrived in the 500 block of North Henry Street to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.

When officers talked to the woman, she reported that Adam Kirkpatrick Hopewell, 22, of Butte, while arguing with her, took her phone and wallet. He then refused to give police his name.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension), tampering with a communication device, and obstructing a peace officer.

Stalking, tampering

George Timothy Gordon, 37, of Butte was arrested late Friday morning for the felony offenses of stalking and tampering with witnesses.

According to the police report, Gordon allegedly contacted a woman who had a protective order out against him.

Just after midnight Saturday, Adrian Rene Lucero Jr., 28, of Butte was spotted by an officer driving 55 miles per hour on Front and Utah with no tail lights. The speed limit is 35.

An officer attempted to pull Lucero over but he picked up speed and was allegedly swerving in and out of traffic on Harrison Avenue. So much so, that the officer decided not to pursue Lucero due to the risk to others.

Later, the officer recognized the speeding car going through the drive-thru at McDonald’s, 3001 Harrison Ave. The officer approached the vehicle and detected a strong odor of alcohol.

Lucero was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence and fleeing from police.

Recent crimes

Someone parked their Coleman mini bike just outside of Burger King, 1955 Dewey Blvd. When that person came back, the mini bike was gone. It its place was a red mountain bike.

A vehicle parked in the 300 block of West Quartz Street had its windshield broken

A man living in the 2000 block of Utah Avenue was working on his 1997 Dodge Caravan. He left it running while he went into his house and when he came back, it was gone.

A coin-operated soap dispenser at Front Street Laundromat, 1000 E. Front St., was broken into. Taken from the machine were $300 in quarters.

Four boys were reportedly lighting off fireworks while sitting on a trampoline in the 2500 block of Walnut Street. Their neighbors didn’t like it and called the police. An officer told the boys “no more fireworks.”

Someone had cut a hole in the fence at Murdoch’s, 3939 Harrison Ave.