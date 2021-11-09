Police blotter: several warrants, off to jail, routine stop, Friday report, asked to leave

Several warrants

Trevon William Adam, 31, of Butte was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Sunday for several outstanding warrants.

The warrants included two felonies — failure to register as an offender and violation of release conditions. The misdemeanor offenses were possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, no liability insurance in effect, criminal contempt, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Off to jail

On Saturday night, a man and woman were arguing in the lobby at the Butte Detention Center.

When an officer tried to intervene, Bonnie Jean O’Donnell, 39, of Butte used an expletive when addressing the officer — “not going to accept any help from you.”

Her continued comments landed her in jail for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Routine stop

During a routine traffic stop early Saturday morning at Main and Broadway, Robin George Gopher, 46, of Butte was arrested on three outstanding warrants

Friday report

Late Friday night, Zane Michael Dorscher, 35, of Butte called dispatch to report an assault at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St.

During the investigation, an officer discovered Dorscher had a felony probation violation warrant out for his arrest and was taken to jail. While being booked, he also had clear plastic baggies of suspected amphetamines.

Asked to leave

Late Monday afternoon, a reportedly intoxicated William Roy Nicholls, 74, of Butte was asked to leave the Oasis Casino & Restaurant, 2320 Amherst Ave.

Nicholls left but then returned. When police arrived, Nicholls was offered a ride home, which he declined. He also declined to leave the premises and was taken to jail for resisting arrest and criminal trespass to property.

Hiding in crawl space

Somehow, some way, a Butte man ended up in the crawl space of a residence in the 500 block of South Idaho Street.

A woman living at the residence call police early Monday to say she thought someone was hiding underneath her floor. She was right.

Richard Paul Girard, 42, of Butte was found hiding in a crawl space. He was arrested for criminal trespass to property and obstructing a police officer.

Jailed for DUI

Chelsy Rose Obenhoff, 30, of Butte was jailed at 4 a.m. Monday for misdemeanor driving under the influence and no liability insurance in effect.

Attempted break-in

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, a man wearing a black jacket with a red hood reportedly tried to enter a woman’s car while she was inside the Town Pump, 1370 Harrison Ave.

Jordan Ellis Pederson, 30, of Butte was questioned but denied it. Store video proved otherwise and he was jailed for misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Causing a disturbance

For some reason, Duncan Donald Brass, 35, of Butte was causing a disturbance on Saturday afternoon and reportedly was throwing garbage around in the 800 block of Placer Street.

He was jailed for misdemeanor criminal contempt and had warrants out for his arrest for misdemeanor partner or family member assault and criminal mischief.

Erratic driver

Someone called at about 1:20 a.m. Monday to report an erratic driver in a Ford Ranger. An officer saw a vehicle fitting the description going north on Main Street.

When stopped, the driver, Cody Joseph Pesanti, 40, of Butte failed on-site sobriety maneuvers. He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence (refusal) and also had an expired vehicle registration.

Debit card taken

It was reported Friday afternoon that someone took a debit card from an unlocked car parked at Montana Tech.

Lost and found

A 2012 Ford Infiniti was stolen from a Montana Tech parking lot about 6 p.m. Friday. Later that night, police found it parked at Pisser’s Palace, 303 W. Daly St., with front-end damage.

Not stolen

On Saturday morning, a woman reported her car was stolen but then remembered she parked it somewhere else. Officer went to verify and sure enough, she was right.

Chain saw gone

A chain saw was taken Saturday afternoon from a truck parked at the Hampton Inn, 3499 Harrison Ave.

