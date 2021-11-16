Police blotter: several offenses, struck in face, cell phone taken, numerous warrants, asleep at drive-thru

Several offenses

Leo Edward Stevens Jr., 56, of Butte was arrested around 12:45 p.m. Sunday for allegedly driving a stolen 2003 Jeep Cherokee.

Stevens was found in the stolen vehicle on White Side Placer Road. Also found in the vehicle was a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine, several syringes, and a pistol with the serial number removed or obscured.

The Butte man was jailed for the felony offenses of buying or possessing stolen property and possession of dangerous drugs. Misdemeanor offenses include driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s licenses, displaying plates assigned to another vehicle, possessing drug paraphernalia, and obscuring identity of a machine.

Struck in face

Kendra Lee Knezovich, 26, of Butte was arrested at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Woolman Street for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault and resisting arrest.

Knezovich allegedly struck a male several times in the face and resisted arrest when officers were taking her into custody.

Cell phone taken

At around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Heather Lorraine Layne, 46, of Butte reportedly took a cell phone belonging to a female who had an order of protection against her.

Layne was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of theft and violation of protection order

Numerous warrants

James Yoss, 39, homeless was arrested on Friday afternoon in the 5000 block of Wynne Ave.

Yoss had several warrants for his arrest, including criminal contempt, failure to wear seatbelt, no vehicle registration, no license plates, no liability insurance in effect, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Asleep in drive-thru

A call came in just after midnight Sunday about a person asleep in the drive-thru at McDonald’s, 3001 Harrison Ave.

When police arrived, McKenzie Ka Adams, 28, of Butte appeared to be intoxicated at the scene and a Breathalyzer taken at the Butte Detention Center showed a level more than twice over the legal limit to drive.

She was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.

Disorderly man

Although he was warned more than once by police officers, Derek Erickson, 38, of Kalispell was arrested at around midnight Saturday for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Erickson had allegedly been causing a disturbance in the lobby at Fairmont Hot Springs. After being warned, he then caused a disturbance in his hotel room as well.

Main Street disturbance

Three Butte people, Bailey Jane Vaughn, 19, Makile Joseph Clark, 18, and Trey David Thomas Clark, 19, were arrested at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

All three were involved in a disturbance in the 500 block of South Main Street.

Vaughn was jailed for disorderly conduct after allegedly yelling and using profanities.

Makile Clark, jailed for simple assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing a police offer, allegedly tried to assault a female and reportedly ran from the police when they arrived.

Trey Clark tried to hide from investigating officers and was jailed for disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.