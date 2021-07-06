Police blotter: Scared neighbors; criminal mischief; harassing guests; disruptive at hospital; fireworks ignite vehicle

Butte police reports

Scared neighbors

Residents in the 100 block of West Gold Street called police to report a man walking around the neighborhood Saturday night with what appeared to be an AR-15.

In addition, Daniel James Conners, 39, of Butte allegedly aimed fireworks at his neighbors. When they decided to confront him at his residence, he came out holding the AR-15 and pointing the gun at them.

Conners was arrested on three felony counts of felony assault with a weapon.

Criminal mischief

On Sunday afternoon, officers were investigating an earlier incident and went to Hancock Street where they hoped to talk to Levi Harris Cunningham, 31, of Butte.

Officers found him on Floral Boulevard, but Cunningham allegedly took off in a truck. They caught up to him and he then ran off on foot but was quickly caught.

Cunningham was jailed for felony criminal mischief, felony probation violation, misdemeanor offense for fleeing from police, and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Harassing guests