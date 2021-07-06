Police blotter: Scared neighbors; criminal mischief; harassing guests; disruptive at hospital; fireworks ignite vehicle

Butte police reports
Scared neighbors
Residents in the 100 block of West Gold Street called police to report a man walking around the neighborhood Saturday night with what appeared to be an AR-15.
In addition, Daniel James Conners, 39, of Butte allegedly aimed fireworks at his neighbors. When they decided to confront him at his residence, he came out holding the AR-15 and pointing the gun at them.
Conners was arrested on three felony counts of felony assault with a weapon.
Criminal mischief
On Sunday afternoon, officers were investigating an earlier incident and went to Hancock Street where they hoped to talk to Levi Harris Cunningham, 31, of Butte.
Officers found him on Floral Boulevard, but Cunningham allegedly took off in a truck. They caught up to him and he then ran off on foot but was quickly caught.
Cunningham was jailed for felony criminal mischief, felony probation violation, misdemeanor offense for fleeing from police, and driving with a suspended driver’s license.
Harassing guests
Earlier in the day, officers had already told an intoxicated Ryan Cordell Bailey, 42, to move it along. He did not heed the warning. Instead, he decided to again harass other guests at the Quality Inn.
He then headed out to the parking lot and refused to leave. He was arrested for failure to disperse.
He then headed out to the parking lot and refused to leave. He was arrested for failure to disperse.
Disruptive man
Just before 6:48 a.m. Sunday, Paul Anthony Rolfes, 37, was being disruptive at St. James Healthcare. He was cursing at staff, and when officers arrived, he wouldn’t calm down and asked officers to shoot him.
He was jailed for felony criminal mischief and the misdemeanor offenses of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Malfunctioning firework
Just after the Town Pump fireworks show Saturday night, a malfunctioning firework started a vehicle on fire in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Officers tried to put it out with fire extinguisher but were unable to do so. The Butte Fire Department arrived and put the fire out. The case is under review with the country attorney.