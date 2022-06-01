Police blotter: Ruckus at Town Pump; stolen four-wheeler; threatening customers; multiple stolen vehicles, other crimes

Butte police reports

Change of heart

A little after midnight Wednesday, an officer arrived at the Town Pump, 1370 Harrison Ave., to investigate a report of a man who was causing a ruckus and refusing to leave.

Michael William Mallo Jr., 33, of Butte, apparently had a change of heart and had already left when the officer arrived. He was found walking along the 1600 block of Elm Street and was taken into custody without incident as he had warrants out for his arrest for felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal contempt.

No plates

Just after midnight Wednesday, an officer out on patrol noticed a four-wheeler without license plates parked outside of Lucky Charm Casino, 2325 Harrison Ave.

Turns out the four-wheeler had recently been reported stolen out of Helena. Timothy James Atkins, 43, of Butte told the officer it was his, but Atkins was taken to jail for felony buying or possessing stolen property.

Threatening customers

On Tuesday night, officers were called to the Richest Hill Casino, 22 W. Galena St., to investigate a man who reportedly was threatening customers. Terry Felix Hardground, 61, of Butte had already left the casino and reportedly had chased one customer down to the next block.

Hardground, who was allegedly intoxicated, was picked up in the 200 block of South Arizona Street and jailed for felony parole violation and the misdemeanor offenses of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Stolen vehicles

A 1998 white Chevy GMC pickup was stolen in the 2800 block of Locust Street. It was later discovered in Fargo, North Dakota.

A 1999 red Dodge pickup was taken from the 300 block of West Gold Street.

A 2002 Polaris 200 Sportsman ATV was taken from the 2700 block of Parrot Street.

A 2006 Honda motorcycle was taken from a storage unit on Paxson Street.

Crimes and misdemeanors:

A mailbox was damaged in the 200 block of Curtis Street

A box of power tools that were stored behind Montana Tech’s Student Union Building was stolen.

Stolen were eight Rubber Maid totes of household belongings strapped on a rack of a Jeep Wrangler parked at Super 8, 2929 Harrison Ave.

License plates were taken off a Toyota Tacoma parked in the 1300 block of Hobson Avenue.

Someone was playing video games too loud in the 200 block of Trinity Loop and a neighbor called police to complain. When an officer arrived at the residence, though, everything was quiet.

The passenger-side window of a truck was broken out while parked in the 20 block of North Alabama Street.

A call came in about suspicious activity at the U.S. Post Office, 701 Dewey Blvd. According to the caller, a man wearing a black hoodie was walking around the parking lot but when police arrived, they were not able to locate him.

Two outdoor cameras, along with camera equipment, were taken from a vehicle parked at Fairmont Hot Springs.

Someone spray painted a tarp on Civic Center Road.

Garbage was thrown out and dumped behind the Butte Toyota, 5103 Harrison Ave.

A woman reportedly heard four distinct gunshots on Trapper Creek Road, but no patron at the Melrose Bar saw or heard anything.

Certainly not the first time, but someone was playing video games again too loudly at a residence in the 70 block of Trinity Loop. When police arrived, not a peep could be heard.

An employee at the Town Pump, 3700 Harrison Ave., found a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine and turned it over to the police.

A boom box was taken from a building in the 500 block of South Main Street.

Graffiti was spray painted on a retaining wall in the rear of Subway, 350 S. Montana St.

License plates were taken off a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Utah Avenue.

Graffiti was again spray painted, this time on the side of the Mountain View Trinity Methodist Church, 301 N. Montana St.

