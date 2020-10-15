Police blotter: Room vandalized; embezzlement; fifth DUI; items stolen; teens with guns, knives

Butte police reports

Room vandalized

Officers responded to the Red Lion Inn, 122005 Nissler Road, at 12:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of an unwanted male, Bradley J. Williams, 60, of Idaho Falls destroying property in a second-floor room that was supposed to be vacant.

Officers went to the room, but Williams refused to let them enter the room. He had also attempted to climb out the window. Officers used a key and forced the door open as the dead bolt was in use and placed Williams under arrest for felony burglary for entering the room unlawfully and damaging the room.

Felony embezzlement

Lena Elizabeth Lambertson, 60, of Butte was arrested Wednesday morning on two felony warrants out of Butte Justice Courts for embezzlement and issuing bad checks.

According to the complaint, Lambertson allegedly embezzled over $17,000 from local businesses and issued over $8,000 in bad checks to local and out-of-jurisdiction businesses.

Fifth DUI offense