Police blotter: Robbed at gunpoint; stabbing; car hits house; child endangerment; aggravated DUI

Butte police reports

Robbed at gunpoint

At around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to CVS, 1275 Harrison Ave., where a man reportedly had been robbed at gunpoint. According to the victim, two men then took off in a black Dodge Charger.

The car didn’t go too far as it was seen minutes later at the Town Pump, 1370 Harrison Ave. When officers pulled in, the two men had already taken off. Lonnie Jackson Boyd, 56, of Butte was seen walking out of the casino. The alleged weapon used in the robbery, a .45 caliber gun, was found in the bathroom along with a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.

Boyd was jailed for felony robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of dangerous drugs. He also had a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. The case remains under investigation.

Friday stabbing

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers arrived in the 3400 block of Kennedy to investigate a stabbing.

It is alleged that Richard Charles Wilson Jr., 41, of Butte stabbed a 66-year-old man in the arm. The victim’s wound required stitches.

Wilson was taken to jail for felony assault with a weapon.

Car hits house

Talal Saad Nasser Aldossary, 30, of Butte was booked into the jail at 2:30 a.m. Saturday for DUI refusal, reckless driving, and failure to show proof of insurance.

According to a police report, Aldossary was driving a Toyota Camry when he allegedly struck a road sign and then a house in the 2000 block of Continental Drive.

There was considerable damage done to the house and the vehicle, but Aldossary was unhurt.

New accommodations

Daniel Lee Wine, 52, of Butte was arrested Monday in the 4800 block of Warren Avenue.

People living at a residence in that area called dispatch Monday afternoon to state that Wine had outstayed his welcome of three days and they wanted him gone but he refused to leave. Turns out he had a warrant out for his arrest for felony violation of release condition and was escorted to his newest accommodations, the jail.

Child endangerment

Amber Ellen Whittington, 26, of Butte was arrested at around 1 a.m. Monday by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

Whittington was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, possessing drug paraphernalia, open container in a vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, no liability insurance in effect, and child endangerment, and a felony offense of child endangerment.

Several offenses

At around 9 p.m. Sunday, an officer heard a scraping noise and witnessed a red Toyota Corolla traveling south on Jackson Street that appeared to have been in an accident.

The driver, Ethan Christopher Boroni, 24, of Butte, then ran a stop sign. He was arrested for felony criminal endangerment, and the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence (second offense), stop sign violation, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, and failure to identify self and vehicle.

Felony warrant

Norman Michael Chase, 42, of Butte was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Three Bears Alaska on a warrant for felony motor vehicle theft.

Wish granted

Late Saturday night, Alonzo Dean Otherbull, 30, of Butte headed over to the Town Pump at 531 S. Montana St. According to reports, Otherbull has been told several times by staff and management that he is not welcome at the store, ever, but he refused to leave.

When police approached him, Otherbull allegedly said, “Let’s go to jail,” and the officers granted him his wish.

