Police blotter: Road rage with firearm; drug possession; break-in and thefts

Taken into custody

Two Butte people, Blaize Andrew McGlynn, 23, and Hannah Lynn Griffin, 19, were taken into custody early Thursday morning as they sat in a Toyota pickup parked outside a residence in the 2400 block of St. Ann Street.

McGlynn was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol (first offense). Griffin was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of criminal contempt warrant and possession of alcohol.

Road rage

Late Wednesday night a woman called 911 to report a road rage incident that had just occurred on Harrison Avenue that involved her and a man driving a Dodge pickup. He reportedly pointed a firearm at her and her passenger.

The woman also reported that the angry driver accelerated his truck in front of her, emitting a lot of black smoke, and yelled at her.

She was able to give a detailed description of the man, the truck and his gun, and officers were able to pull over Erick Lat Bailey, 34, of Butte. A silver hand gun was recovered from the truck.

Bailey was jailed for two felony offenses of assault with a weapon.

Several offenses

At around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jason Michael Cuchine, 41, of Butte was seen by an officer driving a vehicle in the 2900 block of Edwards that had previously been reported stolen.

He was arrested for the felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs (suspected methamphetamine) and buying or possessing stolen property and the misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-jurisdiction warrant

Items stolen

At around 6 a.m. Wednesday it was discovered that an electric guitar and chainsaw were taken from a car parked near Santa Claus Road.

A backpack, spotting scope, Buck knife and other miscellaneous items were taken from a car Wednesday morning parked in the 1900 block of Dewey Boulevard.

Heated debate

On Wednesday morning, a man and woman staying at the Quality Inn & Suites, 2100 Cornell Ave., got into a heated debate about a cell phone. When police arrived, they had it all sorted out and were headed to Washington State

Wednesday break-ins

It was reported at around 10 a.m. Wednesday a trailer parked on Liberty Lane had been broken into.

It was discovered early Wednesday evening a flat screen TV had been taken from a residence in the 2900 block of Oregon Avenue. In addition, the back door was damaged.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.