Police blotter: Road rage in parking lot; misdemeanor trespassing
Police blotter: Road rage in parking lot; misdemeanor trespassing

Police badge

Butte police reports

Road rage

Elizabeth Rene McNabney, 18, of Butte was jailed Wednesday night for misdemeanor assault. This occurred after a 9:30 p.m. disturbance report in the Butte Civic Center parking lot.

The complainant/victim told officers there was a small accident in the parking lot and McNabney got out of her car and approached the victim’s vehicle. At this point, according to a police report, McNabney allegedly began punching the other female in the face while she was still sitting in her vehicle.

Misdemeanor trespass

At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Caledonia to investigate a report of a female entering a garage that was not hers.

According to the complainant, he was in his garage when Danika Renee Santos, 32, of Butte entered it and began to go through his tools. He confronted her and she left. Officers were able to locate her and transported her to the Butte Detention Center for misdemeanor trespass to a building.

