Police blotter: Road rage escalates; neighborhood too busy for caller; group gathers at KC; weekend break-ins; man reports 5 gunshots

Butte police reports

Road rage

Early Friday afternoon, three male juveniles were driving when they made an adult driver angry. An argument ensued and the adult driver spun his tires in front of the juveniles' car, then reportedly sat back and gave them “the look.”

When the teens passed him, he began to follow and he and the juveniles exchanged more words. The man then seemed to be aiming a gun at them. The juveniles met police officers at Clark Park and told their story.

Officers were able to track down the adult driver, who didn’t have a gun, but he did have an electric razor, which he may have had in his hand when yelling at the teens.

Not quite right

Someone living near Hamblin Heights called around 5 p.m. Friday to say something was not quite right in the neighborhood and too many people were coming and going.

Suspicious group