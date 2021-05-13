Police blotter: Road rage; contractor fleeced; mattresses stolen; garage break-in; motorcycle in park

Butte police reports
Road rage
Late Wednesday afternoon, a man was driving north on Main Street when a man driving a pickup truck reportedly cut him off. The driver decided to show his rage by flipping the truck driver off. In turn, the truck driver, described as tall and in his 20s, slowed down to 15 miles and then pulled off to the side. He got out of the truck, punched the mirror on the other man’s vehicle, got back in his truck and drove away. The driver eventually caught up to him. That’s when the truck driver held up a gun for him and all to see. The man seeking revenge decided a hasty retreat was the best course of action.
Fleecing employer
A Butte contractor recently hired a man to do some jobs and, unfortunately, paid him in advance. The problem was the new employee didn’t come back to do the job. Instead, he hightailed it out of Butte and moved to Minnesota. Butte police are enlisting the help of Minnesota police in an effort to find the fleeing man.
Mattresses gone
A woman called dispatch Wednesday afternoon to complain that her ex-boyfriend took two pillow-top mattresses from her home in the 2900 block of South Montana Street and left for parts unknown. The case is under investigation.
Garage break-in
It was reported Wednesday morning that a garage was broken into in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue. Items taken include two DeWalt drills, a DeWalt skill saw, and a DeWalt tile saw. The garage door was also damaged.
Speed demon
At around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, a man on a motorcycle was reportedly seen speeding across the grass at Emma Park. He then headed west on Porphyry Street. Police officers could not locate him.