Police blotter: Road rage assault; call leads to arrest; trespassing, resisting arrest; caught with goods

Butte police reports

Road rage assault

A 16-year-old boy let road rage get the best of him just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the police report, the incident culminated in both drivers parking in the parking lot at Star Lanes, 4601 Harrison Ave. The argument allegedly escalated and the 16-year-old punched the other driver in the face and damaged his cell phone.

He was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault and criminal mischief.

Off to jail

Late Tuesday afternoon officers were called to the 700 block of Nevada Street to investigate an alleged assault.

The two men did not want the police involved but it turns out, one of the men, Christopher Lee Burns, 38, of Butte had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest for criminal contempt. Off to jail he went.

Stay away

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, police were called to remove an unwanted man at the Leggat Apartments, 50 W. Broadway St.

Alex Daniel Osier, 24, of Butte was refusing to leave and apparently remains on the building’s exclusion list. When officers arrived, Osier was lying on the floor near the dining area.

He was finally handcuffed, but not without resistance. He also allegedly used expletives. He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest and criminal trespass to property.

Caught with goods

Late Tuesday morning, a theft of batteries was reported in the 800 block of Emma Street. Later, the owner was at a recycling center when the alleged thief tried to recycle the batteries. When he saw the owner, he took off running. The man got his batteries back and police have the thief’s description.

Medicine taken

Early Tuesday afternoon, a theft of medication was reported at a residence in the 100 block of Clay Street.

Bad manners

It was reported Tuesday afternoon that a young man urinated in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen, 64 W. Mercury St. He then got back into a gray Hyundai and took off.

Suspected meth

Late Tuesday afternoon, a clerk found a container of suspected methamphetamine at the Town Pump, 2305 Continental Dr.

