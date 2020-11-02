Police blotter: Restraining order violation; concealed weapon;

According to the complainant, Hartwig was contacting him consistently and that there was an active warrant out for her arrest. She was located at her residence and placed under arrest for misdemeanor partner or family member assault (warrant) and two counts of violating a restraining order.

ER disturbance

Christopher Allen Jones, 54, of Butte was reportedly causing a disturbance at 1 a.m. Saturday at the emergency room at St. James Healthcare.

Officers located Jones outside the hospital and told him that he had to leave. He did not take their advice and was jailed for disorderly conduct.

Jailed for DUI

An officer witnessed at about 8 p.m. Friday, Jamie Thurman Hewitt, 49, of Butte hitting a parked vehicle on Colorado and Main.

While speaking with Hewitt, it was determined that he was driving his car while under the influence of alcohol. He failed the maneuvers at the scene and was transported to the Butte Detention Center. He refused the breath test and was jailed for driving under the influence.

Stolen items