Police blotter: Restraining order violation; concealed weapon;

Butte police report
Restraining order violation
At 1:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1400 block of Hobson on a report of a violation of a restraining order. They spoke with the complainant who stated that Shasta Siskiyou Gothro, 29, of Butte was inside the residence and was in violation of a restraining order. In addition, she had another warrant out for her arrest.
During the arrest process, a container with a small amount of methamphetamine was found in her possession.
She was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor criminal contempt and violation of a restraining order.
Concealed weapon
Ethan Edward Laur, 24, of Butte was arrested on Halloween night for the misdemeanor offense of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol.
Officers were dispatched to the Bert Mooney Airport where an inebriated man, Laur, was carrying a concealed pistol while standing in the airport’s arrival area.
He was transported to the Butte Detention Center.
Active warrant
Jennifer Lynn Hartwig, 39, of Butte was jailed Saturday morning after a call came in from a man who said Hartwig was again violating a restraining order he had on her.
According to the complainant, Hartwig was contacting him consistently and that there was an active warrant out for her arrest. She was located at her residence and placed under arrest for misdemeanor partner or family member assault (warrant) and two counts of violating a restraining order.
ER disturbance
Christopher Allen Jones, 54, of Butte was reportedly causing a disturbance at 1 a.m. Saturday at the emergency room at St. James Healthcare.
Officers located Jones outside the hospital and told him that he had to leave. He did not take their advice and was jailed for disorderly conduct.
Support Local Journalism
Jailed for DUI
An officer witnessed at about 8 p.m. Friday, Jamie Thurman Hewitt, 49, of Butte hitting a parked vehicle on Colorado and Main.
While speaking with Hewitt, it was determined that he was driving his car while under the influence of alcohol. He failed the maneuvers at the scene and was transported to the Butte Detention Center. He refused the breath test and was jailed for driving under the influence.
Stolen items
- It was reported Friday morning that a storage unit located in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue had been broken into. Missing items included a game counsel, X-box 360, and video games.
Stolen vehicles
- A Butte resident rented a trailer from Big Sky Rental. It was stolen sometime prior to daylight Friday while parked in front of the renter’s residence.
- A man who reported his truck stolen on Saturday actually had just forgotten he parked it at his friend’s house.
- A woman went out to start her vehicle, a 2004 Toyota 4-runner, at 6 a.m. Friday. When she came back out it was gone.
- When a resident in the 3100 block of Kossuth went out to get in his 2015 Chevy Malibu, at 7 a.m. Sunday, it had been stolen.
- At around 11 p.m. Halloween night, an employee at Three Amigos, 2930 Harrison Ave., went out to start his car and warm it up. When he went back out, it was gone. The vehicle was later located in Missoula.
- It was reported early Sunday morning that a 2016 Jeep Wrangler was stolen from a residence in the 1500 block of Elm. It was later found in front of another resident’s home.
Vehicle break-ins
- It was reported Friday afternoon that someone broke into a car in the 3000 block of Gregson and took credit cards and banks cards. The victim had all the cards canceled.
- It was also reported late Friday afternoon that an employee at Copper Ridge had her car broken into. A credit card and other items were taken.
Tech fight
Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, three males got into a physical altercation in the Montana Tech gym. The fight was broken up by Tech staff. There were no injuries or arrests.
Gun stolen
On Halloween eve, a man in a cowboy costume reported that a woman dressed in a Harlequin costume stole a gun out of his vehicle. Later, she told police that she threw it into the field behind Cinz Bar, 301 E. Mercury St., but so far, officers cannot locate it.
Underage party
Nine 17-year-olds were cited for underage drinking on Halloween night. The group was having party at a residence in the 3100 block of Meade. The homeowner was called and she arrived to help clear them all out.
Trailer shot
It was reported late Friday that someone, using a BB gun, shot a trailer several times in the 1700 block of Longfellow.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.