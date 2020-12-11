Police blotter: Resisting arrest; making threats at jail; verbal disturbance; punctured tire; vehicle break-ins

Butte police reports
Two counts
Late Thursday afternoon, Theresa Delores Holman, 59, of Butte was jailed for misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Officers were called to the 600 block of South Washington Street at about 4 p.m. on a disturbance report — their second that day involving Holman.
The victim, as well as a witness, told officers that Holman had thrown a plastic dresser at the victim, striking him with it. As Holman was being arrested, she attempted to kick officers and resisted attempts to be placed under arrest.
Making threats
On Thursday morning, Daniel Scott Thexton, 55, of Butte was in the lobby of the Butte Detention Center, refusing to leave and talking about stabbing and killing people.
While an officer spoke to Thexton, he continued his threats. At this time, attempts were made by officers to place him into custody for a mental evaluation and Thexton resisted.
He was finally handcuffed and jailed for misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Early-morning arrest
Skyler James Reinke, 24, of Butte was jailed just after 5 a.m. Thursday for misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and felony assault on a police officers.
Officers were dispatched at around 4:30 a.m. to the 500 block of South Idaho Street on a report of a disturbance between two males.
The complainant told officers that Reinke came over to his residence, threatened him and started to smash a potted plant against his house. Officers found Reinke on the side of the house and he then talked about killing people.
While being placed under arrest, he resisted and kicked an officer. The officer was able to control Reinke, who was transported to the Butte Detention Center.
Verbal argument
Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, officers went out on a disturbance call in the 2900 block of South Montana. A man and woman were having a verbal argument. They agreed to separate and quiet things down.
Tire punctured
Sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, a vehicle belonging to the Butte Water Co., had one its tires punctured while parked on Civic Center Road.
Thursday break-ins
- An unlocked vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Whitman had $20 in change taken, along with binoculars and a flashlight.
- Some IDs and a driver’s license were taken from a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Cobban.
