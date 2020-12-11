Police blotter: Resisting arrest; making threats at jail; verbal disturbance; punctured tire; vehicle break-ins

Butte police reports

Two counts

Late Thursday afternoon, Theresa Delores Holman, 59, of Butte was jailed for misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Officers were called to the 600 block of South Washington Street at about 4 p.m. on a disturbance report — their second that day involving Holman.

The victim, as well as a witness, told officers that Holman had thrown a plastic dresser at the victim, striking him with it. As Holman was being arrested, she attempted to kick officers and resisted attempts to be placed under arrest.

Making threats

On Thursday morning, Daniel Scott Thexton, 55, of Butte was in the lobby of the Butte Detention Center, refusing to leave and talking about stabbing and killing people.

While an officer spoke to Thexton, he continued his threats. At this time, attempts were made by officers to place him into custody for a mental evaluation and Thexton resisted.

He was finally handcuffed and jailed for misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Early-morning arrest