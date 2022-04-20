Police blotter: Resisting arrest; car break-ins; truck vandalized; juveniles stiff cab driver; store window broken with chain

Butte police reports

Resisting arrest

On Tuesday night, Jordan Ellis Pederson, 30, homeless, had been told several times by employees and later, officers, to leave Safeway, 2500 Massachusetts Ave.

Pederson complied but went right back to the store after officers left. The police then returned to the scene and when an officer attempted to arrest him, he resisted.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest and criminal trespass to property.

Felony, misdemeanor

Samuel James Long, 35, homeless, was taken into custody near St. James Healthcare at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the police report, while Long had refused medical treatment, he also wouldn’t leave the area.

That refusal brought him a ride to the jail where he allegedly had in his possession prescription medication and a syringe. He was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offense of possession of drug paraphernalia

Gate damaged

It was reported Monday morning that a gate was damaged at a Butte-Silver Bow County facility.

Car break-ins

Sometime Monday morning, several items — including sunglasses, a Bluetooth headset and camping utensils — were taken from a car parked in the 3000 block of Nettie.

A car parked near Galena and Colorado streets was broken into late Monday afternoon. Items taken were a gym bag with workout clothes and a knife.

On Tuesday afternoon a wallet was taken from a car parked in the parking lot at Butte High School.

Arguing loudly

Early Monday night, a person living in the 3000 block of Wharton Street called to complain about the neighbors arguing loudly. When officers arrived, the man and woman promised to settle down for the night

Truck vandalized

A resident living in the 2800 block of Ottawa Street discovered Monday night that his truck was deliberately scratched and dented, and the tailgate was damaged. In addition, the perpetrator took the Chevy emblem off the truck.

SUV stolen

It was discovered Tuesday morning that a white 2020 Jeep Cherokee was taken from Butte Auto, 3883 Harrison Ave.

Report filed

A report was filed Tuesday afternoon that a generator, chainsaw, fly rods and a barbecue were stolen from Fairmont RV Resort.

Ride requested

Late Tuesday afternoon, some juveniles requested a ride from a taxi and when they were close to their destination on O’Neil Street, they jumped out without paying and ran down the alley.

Angry man

At around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a man attempted to pick up a money order at Safeway, 310 W. Front St., but because he had no identification, he could not receive the money order. The unidentified man then got angry and with a chain, he proceeded to break a window. When officers arrived, however, he was gone. The case is under investigation.

On a mission

An unidentified woman was on a mission as she headed to Pearl Street Tuesday night. With brick in hand, she damaged a parked vehicle and put several scratches on the exterior. She was nowhere to be found when officers arrived.

