Police blotter: Reported shoplifters show receipt; man turns himself in; jail inmate attempts to flood cell
Police blotter: Reported shoplifters show receipt; man turns himself in; jail inmate attempts to flood cell

Police badge

Police badge

Receipt in hand

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, police were called to Safeway, 2500 Massachusetts Ave., regarding shoplifters who had just left the area.

The officers were given a description of the car and license plate. When they stopped the vehicle, the passengers had a receipt in their possession.

Turned himself in

On Tuesday afternoon, Richard Verl Fox, 43, of Butte walked into the Butte Law Enforcement Center and turned himself in.

Fox had a warrant for his arrest issued by the Butte District Court for felony violation of release conditions.     

Flooding cell

An inmate at the Butte Detention Center, Mikala Jasmine Martin, 32, of Butte attempted to flood her cell Tuesday night.

According to staff, while they trying to move her to an isolation cell, Martin resisted their attempts and kicked one of the detention officers, which is considered a felony assault on an officer.

Vehicle break-ins

  • It was discovered just after 6 a.m. Monday that three businesses in the 1900 block of Meadowlark Lane, Propane Gas Co., AmeriGas and Norco had vehicles broken into. Tools and other equipment are missing.
  • Sometime early Monday morning, a van that was parked at the Copper King Hotel was broken into. Camera equipment and other items were taken.

Old bike stolen

It was reported Monday morning that an old bicycle that was being used for decoration at a residence in the 600 block of Travonia was stolen.

Vehicle not returned

It was reported late Tuesday morning that a Butte resident rented a 2020 Ford EcoSport, valued at $16,000, from Avis Rent-A-Car and was supposed to return it by Oct. 9. The vehicle has not been returned. The case is under investigation.

