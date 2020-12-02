Police blotter: Reported shoplifters show receipt; man turns himself in; jail inmate attempts to flood cell

Receipt in hand

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, police were called to Safeway, 2500 Massachusetts Ave., regarding shoplifters who had just left the area.

The officers were given a description of the car and license plate. When they stopped the vehicle, the passengers had a receipt in their possession.

Turned himself in

On Tuesday afternoon, Richard Verl Fox, 43, of Butte walked into the Butte Law Enforcement Center and turned himself in.

Fox had a warrant for his arrest issued by the Butte District Court for felony violation of release conditions.

Flooding cell

An inmate at the Butte Detention Center, Mikala Jasmine Martin, 32, of Butte attempted to flood her cell Tuesday night.

According to staff, while they trying to move her to an isolation cell, Martin resisted their attempts and kicked one of the detention officers, which is considered a felony assault on an officer.

Vehicle break-ins