Police blotter: Reported disturbance; false calls

Butte police reports

Reported disturbance

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Sampson on a reported disturbance.

When they arrived, the suspect, James Merle Brown, 50, of Butte was apparently not in the mood to cooperate and denied officers access to the residence. Furthermore, when the victim tried to exit the residence, Brown allegedly grabbed her by the arm in an attempt to prevent her from leaving and speaking to the officers.

That’s when Brown was taken into custody and after further discussion with the victim, officers arrested him for misdemeanor partner or family member assault and transported him to the Butte Detention Center.

False calls

At 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers were at the Red Lion Hotel, 122005 Nissler Road, on a report of a female making false calls to dispatch.

Upon arrival, officers talked to Misty Adkins Turville, 40, of Butte, who they believed was having drug-induced mental health issues. She also had a felony warrant for her arrest out of Butte District Court.

Turville was placed into custody and transported to the Butte Detention Center for felony violation of release conditions.

